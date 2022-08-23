How to Get All Trophies and Achievements in Saints Row

Ready to become The Boss? Find out how to complete your Trophy/Achievement list in Saints Row!

If you’re looking to show off all of your skills in Saints Row, you’re going to need to know what to aim for. There’s a gloriously long trophy/achievement list waiting for you as you drive, fly and shoot your way through the new lands of Santa Ileso, so making sure you’re ready for everything waiting for you is a major aspect of completing this list.

If you’re a major completionist, you’ll have plenty of things to keep you occupied for many hours. From starting up your Criminal Empire to becoming the most fashionable Boss of all time, here are all of the things that you’ll need to do before you can ensure that all of the Saints will come marching in. Here’s the full trophy and achievement list for Saints Row!

All Trophies and Achievements For Saints Row

As you make your way through the gorgeous wastelands that are known as Santa Ileso, you’ll come across many different things that help put Saints Row in a class of its own. From the unique vehicle delivery system that will let you get your favorite vehicle wherever you are, to ways that you’ll be able to barrel roll, you’ll see that there are plenty of things to keep you busy on your adventure. As you make your way through the story, make sure you’re checking these Trophies/Achievements off, so you can be the best of the best.

Trophy/Achievement Name Description Trophy Level/Gamerscore
Hijacked Get Pulled Out Of A Car By A Pedestrian Bronze/10G
Finders Keepers Obtain 5 Collectables From The App Bronze/10G
Wet Work Complete A Job on the Wanted App Bronze/10G
The Side Job Complete a Side Hustle Bronze/10G
Tune-Up Customize a Vehicle Bronze/10G
Optimized Customize a Weapon Bronze/10G
Statement Pieces Customize a Weapon, Vehicle, Clothing Item, and Yourself with a Cutting Edge Material Bronze/10G
Bonus Round Destroy a Car with Pugnus Sanctus Dei Bronze/10G
The Spins Do A Barrel Roll Bronze/10G
Landlord Place a Criminal Venture Bronze/10G
Wrecking Ball Kill an enemy with a towed object on a vehicle Bronze/10G
Prankster Prank a Co-Op Partner Bronze/10G
Smooth Moves Buy 2 Emotes Bronze/10G
A Car Named Simone Perform a Quadruple Backflip with Super Air Control Bronze/10G
Free Refill Refill the Boost Bar 3 Times in a row with Infinite Boost Bronze/10G
Food For Thought Stagger an Enemy with a Vending Machine Bronze/10G
To The Nines Open The Style App for the First Time Bronze/10G
Shopping Spree Buy 1 Item From Every Store Bronze/15G
The Professional Complete All Jobs on the Wanted App Bronze/15G
Untouchable Complete 10 Crimes of Opportunity Bronze/15G
Work Ethic Complete A Criminal Venture Bronze/15G
Picking Fights Defeat a Miniboss from Each Faction Bronze/15G
Armor Piercing Kill a Tank Driver with the Quantum Aperature Bronze/15G
Fiesta Time Hit a Launched Pinata with the Pinata Stick Bronze/15G
A Young Empire Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 2 Bronze/15G
Power Players Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 3 Bronze/20G
Masters of Santo Ileso Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 4 Bronze/20G
It’s a Bird! Complete All Wingsuit Challenges Bronze/20G
First F#@!ing Day Complete First F#@!ing Day Bronze/20G
Challenge Accepted Complete 25 Challenges Bronze/20G
The Mechanic Fully Upgrade A Vehicle Bronze/20G
Kitted Out Fully Upgrade A Weapon Bronze/20G
Et Tu? Betrayed by a Friend Bronze/20G
Performance Review Get Fired Bronze/20G
Making A Name Name Your Criminal Empire Bronze/20G
Neighborly Complete 5 Districts in Santo Ileso Bronze/20G
Closet Space Own 100 Different Pieces of Clothing Bronze/20G
Tourist Complete the Photo Scavenger Hunt Bronze/20G
Community Outreach Complete 10 Districts in Santo Ileso Bronze/20G
Chaos Tamer Defeat All Members of The Idols Collective Bronze/25G
Took It To The Limit Reach The Maximum Level Bronze/25G
Always Be Hustling Complete All Side Hustles Bronze/40G
Jack of All Trades Acquire Every Perk Silver/25G
The Collector Obtain 85 Items in The Collectibles App Silver/25G
Heard You Like Wheels Unlock All Vehicle Special Upgrades  Silver/25G
A Golden Age Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 5 Silver/40G
Showdown Complete Showdown Silver/50G
Quality Time Complete All Loyalty Missions Gold/50G
All Mine Complete All 15 Districts in Santo Ileso Gold/50G
We Could Go Home, Or… Sing Karaoke with The Saints Gold/75G
Completionist Obtain All Trophies Platinum

As you can see, there are plenty of things to do, so making sure that you’re ready to enter this desert paradise is key. That’s where we come into play, with our in-depth Saints Row Guide Section. Once you have made your way here, you’ll find plenty of information that can help you on your journey, including all of the ways to fast travel, how to bring your Boss into the game from the Boss Factory, and how to bring a buddy along for the ride.

Saints Row is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

