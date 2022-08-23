How to Get All Trophies and Achievements in Saints Row

If you’re looking to show off all of your skills in Saints Row, you’re going to need to know what to aim for. There’s a gloriously long trophy/achievement list waiting for you as you drive, fly and shoot your way through the new lands of Santa Ileso, so making sure you’re ready for everything waiting for you is a major aspect of completing this list.
If you’re a major completionist, you’ll have plenty of things to keep you occupied for many hours. From starting up your Criminal Empire to becoming the most fashionable Boss of all time, here are all of the things that you’ll need to do before you can ensure that all of the Saints will come marching in. Here’s the full trophy and achievement list for Saints Row!
All Trophies and Achievements For Saints Row
As you make your way through the gorgeous wastelands that are known as Santa Ileso, you’ll come across many different things that help put Saints Row in a class of its own. From the unique vehicle delivery system that will let you get your favorite vehicle wherever you are, to ways that you’ll be able to barrel roll, you’ll see that there are plenty of things to keep you busy on your adventure. As you make your way through the story, make sure you’re checking these Trophies/Achievements off, so you can be the best of the best.
|Trophy/Achievement Name
|Description
|Trophy Level/Gamerscore
|Hijacked
|Get Pulled Out Of A Car By A Pedestrian
|Bronze/10G
|Finders Keepers
|Obtain 5 Collectables From The App
|Bronze/10G
|Wet Work
|Complete A Job on the Wanted App
|Bronze/10G
|The Side Job
|Complete a Side Hustle
|Bronze/10G
|Tune-Up
|Customize a Vehicle
|Bronze/10G
|Optimized
|Customize a Weapon
|Bronze/10G
|Statement Pieces
|Customize a Weapon, Vehicle, Clothing Item, and Yourself with a Cutting Edge Material
|Bronze/10G
|Bonus Round
|Destroy a Car with Pugnus Sanctus Dei
|Bronze/10G
|The Spins
|Do A Barrel Roll
|Bronze/10G
|Landlord
|Place a Criminal Venture
|Bronze/10G
|Wrecking Ball
|Kill an enemy with a towed object on a vehicle
|Bronze/10G
|Prankster
|Prank a Co-Op Partner
|Bronze/10G
|Smooth Moves
|Buy 2 Emotes
|Bronze/10G
|A Car Named Simone
|Perform a Quadruple Backflip with Super Air Control
|Bronze/10G
|Free Refill
|Refill the Boost Bar 3 Times in a row with Infinite Boost
|Bronze/10G
|Food For Thought
|Stagger an Enemy with a Vending Machine
|Bronze/10G
|To The Nines
|Open The Style App for the First Time
|Bronze/10G
|Shopping Spree
|Buy 1 Item From Every Store
|Bronze/15G
|The Professional
|Complete All Jobs on the Wanted App
|Bronze/15G
|Untouchable
|Complete 10 Crimes of Opportunity
|Bronze/15G
|Work Ethic
|Complete A Criminal Venture
|Bronze/15G
|Picking Fights
|Defeat a Miniboss from Each Faction
|Bronze/15G
|Armor Piercing
|Kill a Tank Driver with the Quantum Aperature
|Bronze/15G
|Fiesta Time
|Hit a Launched Pinata with the Pinata Stick
|Bronze/15G
|A Young Empire
|Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 2
|Bronze/15G
|Power Players
|Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 3
|Bronze/20G
|Masters of Santo Ileso
|Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 4
|Bronze/20G
|It’s a Bird!
|Complete All Wingsuit Challenges
|Bronze/20G
|First F#@!ing Day
|Complete First F#@!ing Day
|Bronze/20G
|Challenge Accepted
|Complete 25 Challenges
|Bronze/20G
|The Mechanic
|Fully Upgrade A Vehicle
|Bronze/20G
|Kitted Out
|Fully Upgrade A Weapon
|Bronze/20G
|Et Tu?
|Betrayed by a Friend
|Bronze/20G
|Performance Review
|Get Fired
|Bronze/20G
|Making A Name
|Name Your Criminal Empire
|Bronze/20G
|Neighborly
|Complete 5 Districts in Santo Ileso
|Bronze/20G
|Closet Space
|Own 100 Different Pieces of Clothing
|Bronze/20G
|Tourist
|Complete the Photo Scavenger Hunt
|Bronze/20G
|Community Outreach
|Complete 10 Districts in Santo Ileso
|Bronze/20G
|Chaos Tamer
|Defeat All Members of The Idols Collective
|Bronze/25G
|Took It To The Limit
|Reach The Maximum Level
|Bronze/25G
|Always Be Hustling
|Complete All Side Hustles
|Bronze/40G
|Jack of All Trades
|Acquire Every Perk
|Silver/25G
|The Collector
|Obtain 85 Items in The Collectibles App
|Silver/25G
|Heard You Like Wheels
|Unlock All Vehicle Special Upgrades
|Silver/25G
|A Golden Age
|Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 5
|Silver/40G
|Showdown
|Complete Showdown
|Silver/50G
|Quality Time
|Complete All Loyalty Missions
|Gold/50G
|All Mine
|Complete All 15 Districts in Santo Ileso
|Gold/50G
|We Could Go Home, Or…
|Sing Karaoke with The Saints
|Gold/75G
|Completionist
|Obtain All Trophies
|Platinum
As you can see, there are plenty of things to do, so making sure that you’re ready to enter this desert paradise is key. That’s where we come into play, with our in-depth Saints Row Guide Section. Once you have made your way here, you’ll find plenty of information that can help you on your journey, including all of the ways to fast travel, how to bring your Boss into the game from the Boss Factory, and how to bring a buddy along for the ride.
Saints Row is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.