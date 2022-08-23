How to Get All Trophies and Achievements in Saints Row

If you’re looking to show off all of your skills in Saints Row, you’re going to need to know what to aim for. There’s a gloriously long trophy/achievement list waiting for you as you drive, fly and shoot your way through the new lands of Santa Ileso, so making sure you’re ready for everything waiting for you is a major aspect of completing this list.

If you’re a major completionist, you’ll have plenty of things to keep you occupied for many hours. From starting up your Criminal Empire to becoming the most fashionable Boss of all time, here are all of the things that you’ll need to do before you can ensure that all of the Saints will come marching in. Here’s the full trophy and achievement list for Saints Row!

All Trophies and Achievements For Saints Row

As you make your way through the gorgeous wastelands that are known as Santa Ileso, you’ll come across many different things that help put Saints Row in a class of its own. From the unique vehicle delivery system that will let you get your favorite vehicle wherever you are, to ways that you’ll be able to barrel roll, you’ll see that there are plenty of things to keep you busy on your adventure. As you make your way through the story, make sure you’re checking these Trophies/Achievements off, so you can be the best of the best.

Trophy/Achievement Name Description Trophy Level/Gamerscore Hijacked Get Pulled Out Of A Car By A Pedestrian Bronze/10G Finders Keepers Obtain 5 Collectables From The App Bronze/10G Wet Work Complete A Job on the Wanted App Bronze/10G The Side Job Complete a Side Hustle Bronze/10G Tune-Up Customize a Vehicle Bronze/10G Optimized Customize a Weapon Bronze/10G Statement Pieces Customize a Weapon, Vehicle, Clothing Item, and Yourself with a Cutting Edge Material Bronze/10G Bonus Round Destroy a Car with Pugnus Sanctus Dei Bronze/10G The Spins Do A Barrel Roll Bronze/10G Landlord Place a Criminal Venture Bronze/10G Wrecking Ball Kill an enemy with a towed object on a vehicle Bronze/10G Prankster Prank a Co-Op Partner Bronze/10G Smooth Moves Buy 2 Emotes Bronze/10G A Car Named Simone Perform a Quadruple Backflip with Super Air Control Bronze/10G Free Refill Refill the Boost Bar 3 Times in a row with Infinite Boost Bronze/10G Food For Thought Stagger an Enemy with a Vending Machine Bronze/10G To The Nines Open The Style App for the First Time Bronze/10G Shopping Spree Buy 1 Item From Every Store Bronze/15G The Professional Complete All Jobs on the Wanted App Bronze/15G Untouchable Complete 10 Crimes of Opportunity Bronze/15G Work Ethic Complete A Criminal Venture Bronze/15G Picking Fights Defeat a Miniboss from Each Faction Bronze/15G Armor Piercing Kill a Tank Driver with the Quantum Aperature Bronze/15G Fiesta Time Hit a Launched Pinata with the Pinata Stick Bronze/15G A Young Empire Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 2 Bronze/15G Power Players Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 3 Bronze/20G Masters of Santo Ileso Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 4 Bronze/20G It’s a Bird! Complete All Wingsuit Challenges Bronze/20G First F#@!ing Day Complete First F#@!ing Day Bronze/20G Challenge Accepted Complete 25 Challenges Bronze/20G The Mechanic Fully Upgrade A Vehicle Bronze/20G Kitted Out Fully Upgrade A Weapon Bronze/20G Et Tu? Betrayed by a Friend Bronze/20G Performance Review Get Fired Bronze/20G Making A Name Name Your Criminal Empire Bronze/20G Neighborly Complete 5 Districts in Santo Ileso Bronze/20G Closet Space Own 100 Different Pieces of Clothing Bronze/20G Tourist Complete the Photo Scavenger Hunt Bronze/20G Community Outreach Complete 10 Districts in Santo Ileso Bronze/20G Chaos Tamer Defeat All Members of The Idols Collective Bronze/25G Took It To The Limit Reach The Maximum Level Bronze/25G Always Be Hustling Complete All Side Hustles Bronze/40G Jack of All Trades Acquire Every Perk Silver/25G The Collector Obtain 85 Items in The Collectibles App Silver/25G Heard You Like Wheels Unlock All Vehicle Special Upgrades Silver/25G A Golden Age Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 5 Silver/40G Showdown Complete Showdown Silver/50G Quality Time Complete All Loyalty Missions Gold/50G All Mine Complete All 15 Districts in Santo Ileso Gold/50G We Could Go Home, Or… Sing Karaoke with The Saints Gold/75G Completionist Obtain All Trophies Platinum

As you can see, there are plenty of things to do, so making sure that you’re ready to enter this desert paradise is key. That’s where we come into play, with our in-depth Saints Row Guide Section. Once you have made your way here, you’ll find plenty of information that can help you on your journey, including all of the ways to fast travel, how to bring your Boss into the game from the Boss Factory, and how to bring a buddy along for the ride.

Saints Row is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.