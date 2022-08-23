How to Get Cutting Edge Materials in Saints Row

If you’re looking to give something you own a new coat of paint or want to obtain all trophies and achievements in the world of Saints Row, you’re going to need to work on getting yourself some Cutting Edge Materials. These special items will allow you to take the already crazy customization to even more insane levels, so you’ll want to find this as soon as you can.

But, how do you start collecting these materials, and what do you need to do to start finding them? Let’s dive right in and see what you’ll have to do in the paradise known as Santa Ileso, so you can start making your character, vehicles, and weapons the best that they possibly could be. Here’s how to get your hands on Cutting Edge Materials in Saints Row!

How and Where To Get Cutting Edge Materials In Saints Row

As you make your way through the story and start building your Criminal Enterprise to higher levels, you’ll be able to unlock even more venues to take you and your gang through. However, when you reach Tier 3, you’ll have the chance to unlock something called Cutting Edge. You’ll want to purchase this for $400,000, as it will allow you to start finding these special materials out in the wild. You’ll be able to customize your weapons, vehicles, and even yourself with these materials, so you’ll be able to have an absolutely insane amount of customization options.

These are all of the different types of materials you’ll be able to find:

All Cutting Edge Materials

Brick Material

Cactus Material

Carbon Fiber Matieral

Coin Material

Diamon Material

Galaxy Material

Gold Material

Hypnosis Material

Infrared Material

Rust Material

Rubber Material

Rock Material

Mirror Material

Meat Material

Lava Material

Kaleidoscope Material

Jade Material

Ink Blot Material

Stone Material

Untextured Material

Wood Material

You’ll see that there are plenty of different materials that you’ll be able to find out in the wild, but how do you go about finding them? Well, pop open your map, and start searching for Spray Can icons, where you’ll need to travel to and search for these amazing materials. You’ll be able to bring your favorite vehicle along for the ride, so make sure that you’re ready to get out into the world and start searching!

If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Saints Row Guide Section so you’ll be able to find out everything you need to know about what this title has to offer. If you’re looking to play with a friend, change your appearance, or do a barrel roll, you’ll be covered with plenty more to follow!

Saints Row is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.