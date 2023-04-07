Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fallout 4 has a wide range of Power Armors for players to obtain and people will no doubt be wondering where the exact Power Armor locations are. You will tend to find some armor parts scattered around but that is not the most help when you’re trying to find full sets of armor to assist you. This article will take you through all Fallout 4 Power Armor locations with handy map images throughout.

Every Fallout 4 Location for Power Armor

Barge Floating on the Water | West of East Boston Police Station

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

P ower Armor Types: T-45 (Under level 10), T-51 (Between level 10 and level 17), T-60 (Between level 18 and 27), X-01 (Any level over 28).

(Under level 10), (Between level 10 and level 17), (Between level 18 and 27), (Any level over 28). Exact Location: Inside the gated cage on the main barge.

The type of full-set Power Armor that can spawn is linked to your character level — this is true for certain other locations listed.

When you arrive at the power armor location shown on the map, you may encounter an objective to defend the checkpoint. Be prepared to face a lot of enemies so bring a lot of Stimpacks with you. There is a terminal to the left of the cage, unlock this and grab the Power Armor.

Related: Best Weapons in Fallout 4: Ranked Tier List

Cave | Southwest On the Map Close to Skylanes Flight 1665

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Power Armor Type: Raider Power Armor.

Raider Power Armor. Exact Location: Inside the tunnel of the Cave.

This is a nice and simple set of Power Armor to acquire. The main challenge for reaching it is the fact that it is in the Glowing Sea. In order to stop this from having much of an effect bring a lot of Radaway with you and healing items. When you get to the cave, you will find the power armor inside the tunnel.

35 Court | West of Custom House Tower

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Power Armor Types: T-45, T-51, T-60, or X-01.

T-45, T-51, T-60, or X-01. Exact Location: Inside the glass windowed room at the top of 35 Court.

This is an unmarked location close to Custom House Tower. The building has a big black and yellow sign on the side of it which says “35 Court”. Enter and then call the elevator to go up it when it arrives. Make your way to the balcony area and go near the locked room: Assaultrons will appear. Defend yourself and then press the red button in each room that is opened to unlock the Power Armor Room.

Related: Best Multiplayer Mod for Fallout 4

On Top of a Highway | To the East of Gray Garden

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Power Armor Types: T-45 or T-51.

T-45 or T-51. Exact Location: Next to the crashed Vertibird on the highway.

This particular Power Armor location can be reached by going up on the elevator platform on the right side of the highway. It will take you up to the top from where you will find a crashed Vertibird. Next to this, the Power Armor will be standing waiting for you to claim.

S. Boston Military Checkpoint | West of Andrew Station

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Power Armor Types: T-45, T-51, T-60, or X-01.

T-45, T-51, T-60, or X-01. Exact Location: Inside the gated cage next to the left wall of the S. Boston Military Checkpoint

As you approach the front of S. Boston Military Checkpoint you can go inside the gate and loop around to the left side. Next to the wall will be a gated cage and an expert terminal. Hack the terminal and then you can open the cage to acquire the Power Armor from inside.

Now that you know where all of the Fallout 4 full-set Power Armor locations are you can get back to acquiring the best weapons in the game.

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023