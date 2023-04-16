All Faruzan Ascension Material Locations in Genshin Impact | Henna Berry, Faded Red, Satin Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade Locations Map

image: HoYoverse.

Considered by many as the best Anemo-focused support in Genshin Impact, Faruzan is a must for all looking to bring out the most out of both 5-star Polearm Xiao and 5-star Catalyst Wanderer (Scaramouche). Now, so you can show all why Faruzan is considered one of the brightest minds in the Akademiya, here’s the location of all Faruzan Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact.

All Faruzan Ascension Material Locations in Genshin Impact

Apart from the usual Vayuda Turquoise Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones, which must be used by all Anemo characters in the game, Faruzan will make use of a total of 168 Henna Berries in order to go from level 1 to 90. She will also make use of a total of 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedrons, 18 Faded Reds, 30 Satin Trimmed Red Silks, and 36 Rich Red Brocades in order to fully ascend.

You will also need to make use of 6 Faded Reds, 22 Satin Trimmed Red Silks, 31 Rich Red Brocades, and 6 Puppet Strings in order to level each of her talents to lv10.

How to Get Vayuda Turquoise Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones

You can get Vayuda Turquoise Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones in Genshin Impact by either converting other materials into them in the alchemy bench or by defeating the Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Setekh Wenut, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Shouki, and Stormterror Dvalin bosses.

While Slivers will be dropped by bosses of any level, only those of lv+40, +60, and +75 will drop Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones respectivelly.

Where to Find Henna Berry in Genshin Impact

You can find Henna Berries in Genshin Impact by heading to the deserted portion of Sumeru, more specifically to the areas featured as part of the Land of the Lower Setekh, Desert of Hadramaveth, Hyspostyle Desert, and Land of the Upper Setekh sub-regions.

The biggest amount of the specialty can be found in both the Sobek Oasis and Dar-al Shifa areas. A maximum of 96 Henna Berries can be harvested at once every three days.

You can check out the location of all Henna Berries currently featured in Genshin Impact below, courtesy of the game’s official interactive map.

image: HoYoverse.

Related: The Best Faruzan Support Build in Genshin Impact

How to Get Faded Red, Satin Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade

You will be able to get Faded Red, Satin Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade by defeating enemies part of the Eremite class. More specifically, you will be able to get Faded Reds by defeating eremites of any level. Trimmed Red Silk and Rich Red Brocades can be acquired by defeating lv40+ and 60+ Eremites respectivelly.

True to lore, you will be able to find the eremites all around the Sumeru map, with the biggest concentration of them being featured on the deserted portions of the region. You can check out the location of all Eremite-type enemies in Genshin Impact below.

Image: HoYoverse.

Related: The Best Dehya DPS Build in Genshin Impact | Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

How to Get Light Guiding Tetrahedron and Puppet Strings in Genshin Impact

You can get Light Guiding Tetrahedron by defeating the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network boss. The Puppet Strings can be acquired as a chance drop after defeating Shouki (The Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom).

You will be able to find the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network boss by heading to The Dune of Elusion domain. You can check out the domain’s exact location in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The Shouki boss, on the other hand, can be found in the Joururi Workshop weekly domain. The domain will only become available after completing Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies, the fourth part of Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.

The domain will be located on Sumeru’s Chinvat Ravine. After defeating the boss and not getting your desired loot, you will be able to convert any of its pieces into the Puppet Strings by heading to any alchemy bench.

- This article was updated on April 16th, 2023