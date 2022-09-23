In Fortnite, there’s always a reason to celebrate. No one knows why we’re celebrating, but we just are. Epic Games just introduced the Fortnite Birthday cakes in the game once again, indicating that it’s someone’s birthday. This isn’t the first time the cakes have appeared in the game.

You can choose to completely ignore these Fortnite birthday cakes, but they come with certain benefits. Consume a cake and you’ll receive a boost of health and shields if you’re running low on them. Alternatively, if you manage to consume cakes in different matches, you will unlock a back bling for yourself in the game. So if you’re interested in a free back bling, here is a list of all Fortnite Birthday cake locations in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Where to Find Fortnite Birthday Cakes in Chapter 3 Season 4

These Fortnite Birthday cakes always spawn in the same location in each and every match. But do keep your eyes out because there are other players who will be trying to complete this challenge as well. Here’s a map that will help you find these cakes easily.

Lustrous Lagoon

Sleepy Sound

Shifty Shafts

Rave Cave

Logjam Junction

Southeast of Reality Tree

Tilted Towers

Coney Crossroads

Shimmering Shrine

Fort Jonesy

Cloudy Condos

Chonker’s Speedway

Synapse Station

Greasy Grove

These are the locations where you will come across a pile of birthday cakes in the game. Simply head over to one such cake and interact with it like you would with any other item in the game. You should be able to consume the cake the moment you interact with it. While this challenge is fairly simple, you will have to do it in multiple matches. The best idea would be to consume one cake per match, and you should be able to unlock the Fuzzfeti Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

However, do keep in mind that this challenge is available until September 27, if you want the Fuzzfeti Back Bling. If the idea of getting a free item doesn’t excite you then you could choose to ignore these challenges completely. But do remember to watch your back for enemies. Here are some of the weapons that you might want to have in your loadout while attempting this challenge in the game.

