All Idol Games Challenges and Rewards in Fall Guys

A new set of challenges have arrived in Fall Guys called the Idol Games. Similar to the Abstergo challenges, the Idol Games in Fall Guys will have you completing tasks and getting points that will go towards specific rewards and prizes. The Idol Games are live from now until July 18th, 2022. Here are all of the challenges and rewards in the Idol Games in Fall Guys.

All Fall Guys Idol Games Challenges

After snagging yourself the new Viper Ning skin, ready up for some new challenges in The Idol Games. There are 10 challenges to complete. Each one will reward you with 100 points. Upon receiving points, you’ll earn progressively cooler rewards. Here are all of the challenges in the Fall Guys Idol Games:

Play Any Round in Blast Ball Trials

Win Blast Ball Trials

Reach Round 3 in Squads Show

Reach the Final Round in Squads Show

Win Squads Show

Reach Round 3 in Duos Show

Win Squad Duos Show

Reach Round 4 in Solo Show

Reach the Final Round in Solo Show

Win Solo Show

All Fall Guys Idol Games Rewards

There are 5 rewards available in the Idol Games. for most of the challenges, you’ll need a pretty good squad to clear the Squad Show challenges. Also, you’ll want to make sure you’ve mastered the dive move. Here are all 5 rewards in the Fall Guys Idol Games:

Idol Games Athlete Nickname – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 300 Points

Idol Games Athlete Nameplate – 500 Points

Crown Idol Costume (Bottom) – 800 Points

Crown Idol Costume (Top) – 1000 Points

To get the full Crown Idol Costume, which is the ultimate goal because it looks really cool, you’ll need to complete all 10 Idol Games challenges. If you’re looking for more advice or are just wanting to keep up to date on all things Fall Guys, check out our Fall Guys page.

Fall Guys is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.