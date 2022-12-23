All Iron Valiant Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Those who finished Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no doubt aware of the Paradox Pokémon that stand above all others. While Scarlet players might be more familiar with Roaring Moon, it’s Iron Valiant that likely sticks out most in the minds of Violet players. This futuristic fusion of traits from both Gardevoir and Gallade boasts impressive stats and some deadly abilities, both of which are sure to catch players off guard when they reach the main story’s finale. Taking advantage of all weaknesses Iron Valiant has is crucial to surviving its attacks.

All Iron Valiant Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Valiant has fantastic Attack, Special Attack, and Speed. Even with its remarkably low Special Defense, it can easily break down most foes it encounters with a single powerful blow thanks to moves like Close Combat and Moonblast. It can also use its Quark Drive ability to further boost its attack, letting it demolish even the most defensive foes out there. As a Fairy/Fighting-type, its greatest weaknesses are Flying, Poison, Steel, Psychic, and — ironically — Fairy-type moves. This can allow it to fall easily to Pokémon like Talonflame thanks to their own resistances. However, if you encounter another player that taught TMs to their own Iron Valiant, the situation becomes a bit trickier.

If you decide to use Pokémon from opposite versions, Flutter Mane can be a great counter to Iron Valiant. Its high Speed and Special Attack will make short work of its futuristic foe. If you’d prefer something all players have access to, your best bet might be Kilowattrel. Its high Special Attack and Speed synergize well with its access to Special Flying-Type moves, making it effective in launching an all-or-nothing attack. Outside of those choices, you’ll simply need to be extremely cautious in fighting a player-owned Iron Valiant. Utilize a Pokémon with great defensive stats like Toxapex and you might even survive a super-effective blow.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022