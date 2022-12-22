All Miraidon Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet both have some powerful version-exclusive creatures to meet. While Scarlet has the ancient Koraidon, Violet lets players meet the futuristic Miraidon. These two Pokémon are eerily similar in more ways than one, but their differences in stats and typing makes them quite different in battle. Even players that know all of Koraidon’s weaknesses might not be able to stand up to its electric counterpart. Taking the time to learn all weaknesses Miraidon has will allow players to survive its onslaught of attacks, though even careful planning might not matter in the long run.

All Miraidon Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Miraidon has similar stats to its ancient counterpart. Fantastic Speed and great defensive stats, though it’s more focused on Special moves than Physical ones. Despite it being an Electric/Dragon-type, its Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy weaknesses just aren’t very major. Even super effective moves from an Iron Bundle won’t do much to this Legendary Pokémon. To top it all off, there’s no Ground/Fairy-type just yet, meaning the perfect type combination to take down Miraidon simply doesn’t exist.

Luckily, there are still a few ways to counter this violet apex. Perhaps the best Pokémon to use against it is Dragapult, which happens to be Violet-exclusive. Its fantastic Speed and Attack make it into an effective glass cannon of sorts, allowing Dragapult to make the first move and deal some serious damage as a result. Chien-Pao shares this distinction, though you might have to invest into its Speed to make sure it can move before Miraidon does. Goodra also makes for a fairly decent choice for those that want to be a bit more tanky, as its Special Defense is unmatched even by many Legendary Pokémon. While it might seem better to use a Ground-type or Fairy-type, very few of them can match Miraidon’s Speed, Special Attack, or Special Defense, making them deceptively poor choices to use against it. Even the right counters can easily get into trouble if you aren’t careful with how you utilize them.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022