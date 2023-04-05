All Smalland Console Commands and Cheats

Image: Merge Games

Smalland: Survive the Wilds is a challenging multiplayer survival game that, much like Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded, puts players in the shoes of a tiny humanoid fighting to survive in a massive wilderness. Fortunately for those who find Smalland: Survive the Wilds too easy or hard, cheats and console commands can make your time with Smalland: Survive the Wilds more manageable. Here’s a breakdown of all the cheats and console commands available in Smalland: Survive the Wilds.

Every Smalland Cheat and Console Command

Smalland: Survive the Wilds doesn’t feature built-in cheats or console commands, so players who want to use them must use mods. Currently, there are several console command mods available for Smalland: Survive the Wilds. However, it’s important to remember that mods can carry viruses, so you should be sure that your anti-virus software is up to date before downloading any of them.

Out of the Smalland: Survive the Wilds mods available now, the one developed by WeMod features ten useful cheats that cover nearly every aspect of Smalland: Survive the Wild’s gameplay. Once you’ve downloaded the WeMod mod, you can activate these cheats in the settings menu and set them to specific keys.

Unlimited Health

Unlimited Stamina

Unlimited Nourishment

Comfortable Temperatures

Item Never Decrease

Unlimited Item Durability

Remove Sliding Action Check

Ignore Crafting Materials Requirement

Game Speed

Edit Move Speed

While some of these cheats are more immediately useful than others, all of them can make playing Smalland: Survive the Wilds much easier. Cheats like Unlimited Health and Unlimited Nourishment eliminate the need to gather food or defend against hostile creatures. If you want to craft something but don’t have the necessary materials, then you can use the Ignore Crafting materials cheat to build to your heart’s content.

As more and more people pick up and play Smalland: Survive the Wilds, the demand for modded cheats compatible with the game will increase. As it does, modders are sure to find new and creative ways to make players journey through its titanic world.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023