All Wall Buy Weapon Locations in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies

Image: Activision

Wall Buy weapon locations are among the longest-serving Zombies staples returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies. They are pricier than a Mystery Box, but offer assurance with exactly the weapon they advertise, so knowing where to find them is vital while playing MWZ.

All Wall Buy Weapon Locations on the Map in MW3 Zombies

While Wall Buy weapons are randomly distributed, the locations where you can find them are fixed in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies. When zoomed out on the map, they’ll be overwhelmingly numerous and appear like everything else as a blank white square. But zoomed in, you’ll find a sea of possibilities. Swipe left or right to see all Wall Buy weapon locations in MW3 Zombies!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The white area, Threat Level 1, is home typically to Uncommon or Rare (Green or Blue) weapons you can buy on the cheap, around 1000-2000 Essence. As you go further inward, the value and rarity of the weapons you’ll find increase, but the expectation is that if you’ve gotten that far, you’ve got some Essence saved up.

Related: How to Get the Blood Burner Motorcycle in MW3 Zombies

These are best kept as a backup option and to consult when you’re in the surrounding area. With regions of the map like Popov Power and Zaravan City being saturated with lots of these Wall Buy locations in MW3, this can come in clutch when you’ve not found a weapon suitable enough for your enhancements, or don’t feel like shelling out 5000 Essence at a Pack-a-Punch machine.

Wall Buy weapons have been a staple for as long as Zombies mode has been in COD, with the first instance found in the Nocht der Untoten map in Call of Duty: World at War. Little did Treyarch know at the time just how influential this mode would soon become.

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2023