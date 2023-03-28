Apex Legends Sun Squad Reward Tracker: All Free Cosmetics Available

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends has a new Collection Event and it is called Sun Squad. Of course, with each Collection Event comes a reward tracker that offers free cosmetics and four unique emblems. All of these rewards are unique to Sun Squad and available for a limited time, so hop into Apex Legends to get these sweet rewards.

How to Get Free Cosmetics During the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event

Though you won’t be able to get the amazing swimsuit skins available on the Sun Squad reward tracker, you will get an Epic Bangalore skin, an Epic Charge Rfile skin, and more.

Related: What is Ash’s “Strongest Link” Heirloom and How to Get It

And best of all, the reward tracker is free! You don’t need to have the current season pass or anything. Just play the game and earn points to unlock Sun Squad exclusive rewards.

Image: Respawn Entertainment

All Sun Squad Reward Tracker Cosmetics

There are four cosmetics and four emblems available on the Sun Squad reward tracker. If you complete the entire reward tracker, you’ll get an Epic pineapple charm, an Epic Bangalore skin, an Epic Rampage skin, and an Epic Charge Rifle skin.

You’ll also get four really unique and cool Sun Squad emblems. These are acquired after completing a specific challenge associated with each emblem which you can see by hovering over the emblems themselves in-game.

During this event, you can only collect 1,600 points a day which means it’ll take you at least four days to complete the reward tracker. Since the Sun Squad Collection Event is only two weeks long, don’t save working through the reward tracker until the end of the event.

You can earn points on the Sun Squad reward tracker by completing the specific challenges that can be found in-game and playing the new Heatwave LTM. This new mode won’t be around for too long so enjoy it in between Team Deathmatch games while it lasts.