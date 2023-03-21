How Does Team Deathmatch Work in Apex Legends?

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends finally has Team Deathmatch. Though Apex Legends Mobile got it first, we are happy to finally get Team Deathmatch (but sad to see Apex Legends Mobile get sunset). If you want to play Apex Legends Team Deathmatch right now, you can. Here’s how.

How to Play Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends

Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends is a 6v6 match where two teams of three team up and go head to head. The goal of the game mode is to get to 30 kills before the enemy team.

There are five preset load-outs to choose from, some that feature the Nemesis, and these will always change and be mostly random. Coordinate with your team, land your shots, and you’ll be the victor of Team Deathmatch (as long as all your allies don’t spontaneously leave the match).

How Does the Mixtape Playlist Work in Apex Legends?

Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends isn’t always available to play. Team Deathmatch is one of the rotating game modes in a playlist called Mixtape. Here, Control, Team Deathmatch, and specific Limited Time Modes will be available.

However, the Mixtape Playlist rotates a new game mode and map every 15 minutes. So, if you want to wait for Team Deathmatch to become available, check how long the wait is on the Mixtape Playlist and play a few rounds of Battle Royal. Before you know it, Team Deathmatch will be available to play.

That is how you play Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends. It is a permanent game mode that rotates in and out of the Mixtape Playlist. It takes two teams of three and pins them against each other. The only objective is to get more kills than the other team. Easy, but difficult.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023