With the Eren Yeager skin in Fortnite, fans are eager to play Attack on Titan Fortnite maps. And with the new Unreal Editor Fortnite Creative, or Fortnite Creative 2.0, there are many breathtaking maps being made every day. Here are the best Attack on Titan maps in Fortnite.

Best Attack on Titan Fortnite Creative 2.0 Maps

To play any of these Fortnite Attack on Titan maps, you simply need to enter the Island Code. To do that, go to the correct tab in the menu when selecting a game and insert the corresponding Island Code. Load it up and you’ll hop right into these amazing Attack on Titan maps.

Attack on Titan | Shiganshina – 6476-7960-4425

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While there are many Shiganshina Attack on Titan maps, this one is by far the best. The art design of the map is gorgeously cell-shaded to look like the anime. The layout of the Shiganshina District is perfectly captured and you can play the map on Season 1 or Season 4 for some extra flair.

The game mode is Control or Capture the Zones. You’ll be placed on two teams and need to capture three different Capture Points that are spread out on the map. The team with the most points wins.

Attack on Fortnite 2.0 – 2922-0953-9391

Image: Epic Games / Shinohara

This Fortnite Creative 2.0 map features a Shiganshina District lookalike from the show. Complete with the surrounding walls and snow on the rooftops, this Attack on Titan Fortnite map also features the Colossal Titan peering over the wall. You’ll have infinite grapples, a hand cannon, and dynamite.

If you don’t love the art style or specific grapple in the first map, this Attack on Titan map offers basically the same thing, but different in a few ways.

Attack on Titan Battle Royale – 5795-9677-3832

Image: Epic Games / Skill-Moovix

This Attack on Titan map features a shrunk version of Paradis Island and features Walls Maria, Rose, and Sina. You’ll drop from above and have infinite AR and Shotgun ammo as well as infinite grapples. The environment is well-detailed and cell-shaded to look for the anime and it plays like a standard BR.

There will definitely be more Attack on Titan Creative 2.0 maps to come in the future. When new maps come, we’ll update this guide with the best selections, but right now, these are the best Attack on Titan Fortnite maps.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023