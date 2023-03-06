Best Decidueye Tera Raid Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image: Nintendo

7-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is one of the most demanding challenges players will face during their adventure, even beyond Team Star Leaders and the Elite 4, so you’ll need to be well-prepared if you want a shot at catching some of the powerful Pokemon on offer. With Decidueye coming up as the next contender in these black crystal Tera Raid events, players must prepare for one hell of a battle.

From March 17 – March 19, players will have an opportunity to face off with a flying Tera Type Decidueye with the Mightiest Mark, so you’ll need to be bringing in your strongest Pokemon with the best type advantages to have the best shot at catching this fierce opponent. So, read on to find out which Pokemon you’ll need to prepare to have the best shot at taking Decidueye down.

Best Counters for Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since Decidueye has a flying Tera-Type, it’ll be particularly weak to rock, electric, and ice-type moves, so Pokemon like Avalugg and Kilowattrel, but since Decidueye also has a ghost and grass typing, you’ll need to take these moves types into account in case you bring a species which may be strong against flying, but weak to ghost or grass. The following list states a few Pokemon worth considering for the raid, which provide a valuable type advantage.

Azumarill

Bellibolt

Magnezone

One of the most efficient Pokemon to take to this seven-star raid is Iron Hands due to having no weakness against Decidueye and offering moves like Thunder Punch and Wild Charge to enhance an electric terrain to hit your opponent where it hurts. In addition, setting up your attack with Belly Drum may cause you to fall vulnerable to attack and feint in the first few rounds, but you’ll be able to bounce back and cause some severe damage.

In addition, for Pokemon Violet players with a battle-ready Miraidon, moves like Electro Drift and Charge are your best friend. Using a move like Metal Sound will help reduce the enemy’s defense before hitting with an attack move and hopefully take out a massive chunk of health to give yourself a needed advantage.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023