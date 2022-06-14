Among all the playable characters currently featured in Mario Strikers: Battle League, Rosalina can be considered one of the game’s best, thanks to not only her extremely high innate Shooting stat, which allows her to send comets towards the goal but also thanks to her ability to withstand tackles, and dribble past defenders. With that said, here’s a Rosalina build sure to allow her to shine the brightest while on the pitch.

About Rosalina

Thanks to her balanced set, Rosalina can work extremely well in all portions of the pitch, but she truly shines when playing as either a striker or a winger. She is also able to fill in as a defender when in a pinch, thanks to her high Strength.

Best Mario Strikers Rosalina Build: Which Gear Should You Use?

Taking into account that the perfect gear composition for Rosalina needs to be one focused on not only strengthening her weaknesses but also further powering up her strengths, we recommend that you build her by making use of a set composed of the Trick Helmet, Turbo Gloves, Turbo Pad, and the Cannon Boots.

This composition is ideal for Rosalina as it will keep her Shooting stat high when compared to other forwards, all while also giving her way more speed, which, when paired with her already high Technique stat, will allow you to not only make use of powerful shots but also easily perform her Hyper Strike. This build will also allow Rosalina to excel as both a forward and a winger, allowing her to fit a wide range of teams, no matter who you are playing with or against.

To recap, here’s our recommended Rosalina Build:

Trick Helmet.

Turno Gloves.

Turbo Pad.

Cannon Boots.

Now that you know how to build Rosalina in Mario Strikers: Battle League, don’t forget to check out how to build Waluigi, Peach, and Mario, as well as how to farm coins fast in the game.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the game here.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2022