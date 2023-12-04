Best Reverse 1999 Horropedia Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Horropedia can be considered a great Mineral sub-DPS/support, as well as one of the most adaptable units in Reverse 1999 given his ability to deal considerable damage (especially to enemies not affected by buffs) and both remove buffs and apply a handy Mental DEF debuff on targets.

Here’s how to build Horropedia into a great sub-DPS/Mental support in Reverse 1999, as well as a few team compositions sure to allow him to put all of his knowledge into action.

The Best Psychubes for Horropedia in Reverse 1999

The best Psychube for Horropedia in Reverse 1999 is Brave New World. The 6-Star Psychube is widely considered to be the best all-rounder in the game and it is my main choice for Horropedia given how it will both increase his Ultimate Might by 18% (at level 60) and boost the damage of all attacks he performs following his Ultimate by 20% (Amplification level 1).

If Brave New World is not an option for you, my main pick for Horropedia will be His Bounden Duty. His Bounden Duty will increase his overall damage by 12% (at level 60), as well as allow him to self-heal by a decent amount after each enemy he defeats.

The Best 5-Star Psychubes for Horropedia in Reverse 1999

The best 5-Star Psychube for Horropedia is The Footloose. The Footloose can be considered the Brave New World of its class, given its all-rounder approach. The Psychube will increase his Ultimate Might by 15% and his damage against enemies with 50%+ HP by 8% (at Amplification level 1).

Using debuff-focused Psychubes like Yearning Desire can also work well for Horropedia, but only when on teams featuring either a DPS or a healer capable of debuffing constantly.

Reverse: 1999 Best Horropedia Team Compositions

Although Horropedia can be featured in a lot of teams, he shines the most when featured in Mental-focused compositions. True to that, the best Horropedia team in Reverse 1999 features him as its support/control sub-DPS, Tooth Fairy as a healer, and Regulus as its main DPS. Using Dikke as a healer can also work great.

This is the best team for Horropedia as his Mental debuff will work together with Tooth Fairy’s Baby Teeth mechanic to take your team’s damage to new heights, all while also having in Regulus a DPS capable of making use of all effects to the fullest.

The Best F2P Team Compositions for Horropedia

The best F2P team for Horropedia will feature him as its main support, Dikke as its healer, and either Regulus, Eternity, Lilya, or Matilda as its main DPS. In all Horropedia teams, I recommend the use of either a sub-DPS or a focused buffer in the fourth team slot.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

