Best RPGs In Roblox

If you’re ready to lose yourself in a brilliant fantasy world, you’ll find plenty of exciting RPGs to play on Roblox. At a glance, there are many different types of experiences to be had on the platform, but there are some that are ready to step up head-to-head against some of the biggest and best in the industry.

No matter if you’re wanting to try something new, or just find something to distract yourself for a while, there are plenty of exciting experiences to be had on the platform. Let’s dive in and find 5 of the best experiences that you’ll be able to jump right into, no matter if you’re new to the platform, or a long-time veteran.

Top 5 RPGs on Roblox

Jumping into the Roblox platform can be a bit intimidating at first, but once you have searched out and found some of the best experiences on the platform, you’ll have a greater grasp of what you should be looking for. Much like our 3rd Person Shooters that made it to the front of the pack, here are our picks for the best RPGs you can find on Roblox!

TSUGAE! Creatures of Sonaria by Sonar Studios

If you’re looking to become something new, giving Creatures of Sonaria a try is something new and breathtaking. You’ll be able to jump into the body of an entirely new creature and live your life by its standards. However, you’ll also need to make sure that you’re taking care of yourself to ensure that you’re able to survive.

That’s right, you’ll need to eat, sleep and fight off predators if you’ll want to survive this surprisingly in-depth creature simulator. You won’t just be able to run around, as you could find yourself on the receiving end of a painful reminder of why the survival of the fittest is true.

If you’ve got a Diablo itch that just can’t be scratched, giving World//Zero a spin is something you won’t regret. With lush and colorful visuals, you’ll be able to get yourself into non-stop action quickly as you hack and slash your way through countless dungeons in the game.

With upgradeable skills, new weapons, and even unlockable pets, you’ll find that there is more to this game than originally meets the eye. Being able to go through many different dungeons alone or with friends is exciting, and you’ll find yourself coming back countless times to partake in all of the fun.

Your Bizarre Adventure by Bizarre Studios

If you’re a fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t check out this excellent tribute game. Being able to use your favorite Stands in a game is one thing, but being able to customize just about everything to your liking makes this even more exciting than it has any right being.

Being able to bring the fight to other players also makes this something that you’ll find more enjoyment in since you won’t be confined to just a story. PVP, PVE, and more await you as your make your way into this Bizarre world where you’re able to summon your strength into a physical manifestation.

Loomian Legacy by Llama Train Studio

If you’re a fan of both MMORPG games and Pokemon, then Loomian Legacy needs to be on your radar as soon as possible. Playing out in the most similar of fashions, you’ll need to collect and train your different Loomians as you venture out on a grand journey.

What makes this unique, however, is that you’re able to play against other players. You are not confined to a single-player adventure when you jump into this title, helping it step apart from its clear inspiration. With some unique creature designs, this is something that anyone can jump right into and play around with.

Another dungeon crawler RPG that allows you and your friends to charge into epic battles, Dungeon Quest! is another fine example of a game that shines. You’ll be able to create your ultimate warrior, and journey with your friends into caves and caverns beyond your wildest dreams.

Featuring in-depth worlds that allow you to explore every nook and cranny, you’ll find countless hours of fun as you make your way toward the big baddies that lay deep within these dungeons. Just make sure that you’re ready for the battles ahead!

And there we have it! 5 of the best RPGs that you can play right inside of Roblox! While you’re waiting for your friends to queue up, make sure that you’re checking into our Roblox Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to play Roblox at school using Maths Spot, all of the answers for the Roblox Royale High Halloween Halo Quiz, and what it means when some says BTC in Roblox!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.