Best SMGs in Call of Duty Warzone

If you’re someone who prefers close-quarter engagements because it’s easier to land consistent shots instead of precision long shots, you’re probably a shotgun or SMG user. If you want to get the most out of your gameplay up close and personal, you should check out the best SMGs currently in Call of Duty Warzone.

At their base, these guns are already pretty solid, and with the right attachments, they can easily become top-tier since they can enhance their already strong aspects of them.

Best SMGs to Use Right Now in CoD Warzone

MP5 (Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War)

This was the all-rounder SMG back in both of the previous CoD games. They were both good at close to mid-ranges with steady recoil and lethality. Typically, standard-issue guns that you can use on a fresh account tend to be reliable and more customizable than the later weapons.

Since these are SMGs and as you’ll see later in this list, these guns are just faster overall. You sacrifice range and sometimes damage for good mobility.

MP-40

This is the Vanguard equivalent of the MP5, but it has an edge over its aforementioned counterparts. Because this has more customization options compared to the rest, this has the potential to be a more versatile gun. It was already a beast in Vanguard, and with the higher TTK in Warzone, only a few tweaks have to be made for this “workhorse” SMG to be a top-tier CQC (close-quarter combat) weapon.

Armaguerra 43

This fast-firing SMG from Vanguard is a force to be reckoned with. It’s one of those guns that we’d classify as a bullet hose just from its extremely high fire rate, rivaling those of the PPSh-41 and TEC-9. With the right attachments, you can control the recoil. On top of that, in your loadout, using perks like Scavenger and Fully Loaded will ensure that you won’t run into ammo problems.

Marco 5

It seems that a good amount of guns from Vanguard are quite strong in Warzone. While it’s because of all the attachments you can put or their easy recoil patterns, there seems to be a trend going on here. In any case, the Marco 5 is one of those versatile SMGs that excels with recoil when aiming AND firing from the hip.

H4 Blixen

While this gun mostly excels at mid-ranged engagements, it’s still a powerhouse of a weapon. With the right attachments, the H4 can receive extra firepower, and mobility. Imagine having the damage output of an assault rifle, but with the mobility of an SMG. Now that’s just crazy.

Call of Duty Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC. Warzone is also out and free to play on the same consoles.