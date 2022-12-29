Best Supported Steering Wheels To Use To Play Need for Speed Unbound

Gamers hoping to get one step closer to the action in Need for Speed Unbound, buying and using a steering wheel can crank the immersion up to 11. Hitting the busy streets of Lakeshore in your ride of choice makes this game quite exciting, but weaving through busy traffic with a wheel makes it even more thrilling.

But, which steering wheels will work best when it comes to this colorful new racing title? Let’s dive in and find out if players will be able to hit the streets without breaking the bank. Here are some of the best wheels players can get for Need for Speed Unbound.

Best Steering Wheels To Use With Need for Speed Unbound

Much like the standard controllers that players can purchase, there are a plethora of special steering wheels available on the market, with some offering better features than others. Let’s find some of the best for all budgets, and see what players should be looking for when they’re making a purchase.

Best Xbox Steering Wheel: Logitech G920 Driving Force – $299.99

Players hoping to get into the scene without breaking the bank should start looking into the Logitech G line of wheels. Offering a full 900 degrees of rotation, alongside force feedback given to the player, players will be able to cruise through the city streets on their own or with their friends in style. Extremely responsive, excellent build quality and sleek styling will ensure that players don’t get sick of this wheel quickly.

Best PlayStation Steering Wheel: Logitech G29 Driving Force – $299.99

Being able to jump into a near-sim-quality racing setup for just under $300 is quite impressive, but the Logitech G29 Driving Force offers an insane bang for the buck. Much like the G920 Driving Force listed above, this controller setup works flawlessly with the PlayStation ecosystem, giving players the ability to jump right in and start driving. Alongside the great build quality of this controller, being able to purchase a shifter accessory will let players jump into any racing game of their choice for ultimate immersion.

Best Steering Wheel For PC: Thrustmaster T248P – $399.99

Players hoping to break into the Sim-Racing scene, as well as games like Need for Speed Unbound, will adore this wheel. Featuring magnetic pedals for lifelike accuracy, alongside a full 900 degrees of rotation in the wheel itself, the money is well worth it. Alongside a small screen that gives players information about the race they are in, gamers will find that this premium wheel offers plenty of advantages, no matter the system it is being used on.

Best Premium Steering Wheel: Thrustmaster TS-XW – $699.99

While the price point may be more than double the competition on this list, this particular racing wheel is of the utmost quality. Featuring a 40-watt force-feedback motor system, players will feel every single bump and lump as they make their way around the busy city. With the sheer number of racing sims available on PC, this will allow players to unleash their competitive side, no matter the game they’re playing.

With its crazy visuals and soundtrack, Need for Speed Unbound sets itself apart from a lot of other racers on the market. Now that players have the perfect opportunity to jump into the game once more, with the help of one of these wheels, players will need to ensure that they’re ready to explore every nook and cranny of this sprawling racing title. Grab a pair of gloves, and get ready to dive right in.

Need for Speed Unbound is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022