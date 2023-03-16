Image: Iron Gate Studios

Now that Valheim has made it’s way onto the Xbox family of consoles, you’ll find a giant world awaits you as you get yourself ready to enjoy one of the most extreme survival games available on the platform. While PC players have had some time to learn and grow into the world, you’ll be jumping right into the action, so let’s find some of the best Seeds you can jump into if you’re hoping to showcase your battle skills, or have an increase chance of surviving these wilds on your own or with friends.

10 Best Seeds To Play In Valheim On PC & Xbox

No matter what kind of gamer you are, you’ll find that there is plenty to love when it comes to Valheim. It does have a steep learning curve, but once it clicks, it just clicks. Jump into any of these seeds if you’re hoping to start things off right, and you’ll find that a world of pure enjoyment lies waiting for you in the world of Valheim.

Loot Awaits At Seed HHcLC5acQt

This may be one of the most well discussed Valheim seeds of all time, and it is for a good reason. This is basically like starting your adventure off in Easy mode, as just about everything is handed to you from the start. This is going to be a great seed to try if you’re hoping to get used to the game, before jumping into something a bit more challenging, like the next seed on offer.

Challenge Yourself With c3DUigqEyR

This seed is going to be rather challenging, and will make you use all of your survival skills to their fullest extents. You’ll need to be quick on your toes, and have a mastery of how to build and craft before jumping into these lands. If you’re thinking you’re good enough to try this one out, it could be the most rewarding process you’ve encountered yet in these lands.

A Perfect Middle Ground at 4bPE7eUPmg

Totally not biased on this one at all, as it wasn’t my first world that I started up. However, compared to the Easy World that we listed above, this is a perfect middle ground. You’ll still need to master the art of Sailing and surviving, but you’ll find that this seed isn’t horribly unforgiving. You’ll still need to know the basics if you’re hoping to last long enough to reach the end, but it is a great option to start.

Prepare for Skele-tons of Combat in iCq3EHpzva

If you love all things skeleton, you’ll want to jump right into this seed. You’ll find yourself pitted up against plenty of these enemies that are ready to show you just how bad to the bone they are. Since Skeletons can be ruthless at times, we say to get a bit more comfortable with the world first before jumping straight into this one, but it is rather fun once you have enough skills and weapons ready.

Unleash The Devil Within On cFbnbCh2EZ

This particular seed has plenty of Dungeons to explore, but thankfully, not as many dragons as one may expect. Jumping into this world will unleash those feelings of Diablo upon you once again, as you’ll get the chance to plunder countless dungeons for treasure and riches. This is going to be a very combat centered seed, so prepare yourself for battle and get ready to lay siege on these helpless foes.

See Some Beautiful Sights On CdjvRssbHZ

If you’re hoping to be a bit more of a pacifist while jumping into the world of Valheim, this seed may be exactly what you’ve been hoping to find. Full to the brim with exciting sights to see, and vistas to explore, this could be the best seed for those explorers that are hoping to survive in the most beautiful of sights. There may still be a little bit of combat here and there, but you’ll find it’s much less common here than on other seeds.

Find And Challenge Bosses Quickly On lX7JpLYpLD

If you think you’re ready to challenge anyone and anything, this seed is for those seeking adventure. Normally, finding bosses will take hours, if not days of in-game time. Conveniently, this seed will give you almost instant access to every boss in the game, giving you the chance to test your mettle against them with your most basic of weapons, or building up an arsenal that Thor himself would be proud of. This is going to be for the more seasoned players, but could be good for a laugh if you’re new.

Buy and Trade The Day Away In 7Ra4jxtUY

Jumping into this seed, you’ll be very close to many merchants. If you’re planning on learning how to day trade and make a disproportionate amount of money in Valheim, jump right into this seed to become one of the richest players on the server. Since there are plenty of different merchants in a very centralized location, you won’t need to travel very far to start working your way to the top of the financial food chain, and having more money than you would know what to do with. Get some new gear with ease this way!

Spawn Directly Into The Mistlands With AMAZING280

With the release of Mistlands, players that have been in this world may not want to travel as far as they must to get into this new location. Thankfully, with this seed, you’ll start out as close to the Mistlands as humanly possible, and have the perfect opportunity to snag some beautiful shots to show off to your friends and online. With it’s unique graphical style, Valheim can look stunning, and the Mistlands are easily some of the best vantage points you can get in the game.

Get A Boost Using SuperSeed

This seed is exactly what it sounds like, and is one of the easiest seeds to get around in. No matter your skill level, you’ll find something to love about this one, and you’ll always have something new to see and experience. Jumping into this seed will give you a chance to see what being spoiled feels like, as you’ll find everything you need in just a short distance from one another.

Valheim is a one of a kind experience, and now console players will have the perfect chance to jump right into this world with it’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass. You’ll find that it’s a journey unlike any other, so prepare yourself to dive into this Norse adventure and lose countless hours of sleep while trying to survive.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023