Best Ways to Get Kindling Fast in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

If you want to get Kindling as fast as possible in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023, then you need to learn how to group together the Event Card Challenges. Since Kindling is only gained from completing Solstice 2023 Triumphs and you can make progress on multiple if you know what you’re doing, here are the best ways to farm Kindling in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023.

How to Get Kindling in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

Since the Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 event is only three weeks long, you’ll likely want to know how to grind as Kindling as fast as possible. Kindling is key to unlocking the glow on your Sunlit armor by reaching tier three, which also allows you to spend Silver Ash to reroll for higher armor stats.

Each piece of armor, of which there are four since the Class Item doesn’t have upgrades, requires six Kindling to reach tier three. One at tier one, two at tier two, and three at tier three. In total, you need to get 24 Kindling if you want to fully upgrade all your armor — and don’t worry, these armor upgrades are account-wide.

All Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 Triumphs

Luckily, if you complete all 19 Solstice 2023 Event Card Challenges, you’ll get exactly 24 Kindling. However, that leaves very little room for missing Triumphs. Because of that, here’s the best grouping of Solstice 2023 Triumphs to earn all 24 Kindling as fast as possible.

All Bonfire Bash Solstice 2023 Challenges

Bashing Success (+1 Kindling) – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity.

– Complete the Bonfire Bash activity. Good Ignite (+1 Kindling) – Defeat 15 Ignition Carries in Bonfire Bash.

– Defeat 15 Ignition Carries in Bonfire Bash. Torch the Taken (+1 Kindling) – Defeat 15 Taken in Bonfire Bash.

– Defeat 15 Taken in Bonfire Bash. Fuel for the Fire (+1 Kindling) – Stoke 35 flames in the Bonfire Bash.

– Stoke 35 flames in the Bonfire Bash. Ash Tray (+1 Kindling) – Collect 350 Silver Ash.

– Collect 350 Silver Ash. Fuel for the Fire 2 (+2 Kindling) – Stoke 70 flames in the Bonfire Bash.

– Stoke 70 flames in the Bonfire Bash. Fuel for the Fire 3 (+2 Kindling) – Stoke 100 flames in the Bonfire Bash.

– Stoke 100 flames in the Bonfire Bash. Superlative (+1 Kindling) – Defeat targets with Super abilities.

– Defeat targets with Super abilities. Hand Lighter (+2 Kindling) – Defeat targets with hand cannons, shotguns, and rocket launchers.

There are nine Solstice 2023 Triumphs you can complete just in Bonfire Bash. In fact, besides Superlative and Hard Lighter, every Challenge listed here can only be completed in Bonfire Bash.

As you play more Bonfire Bash matches, you’ll naturally complete Bashing Success, Good Ignite, and Torch the Taken quite quickly because the requirements aren’t too tough. Every time I play a Bonfire Bash, I walk away with around 40 Silver Ash, which means it’ll only take around eight Bonfire Bash activities to get Ash Tray and I stoke around 10 flames, which means it’ll only take me around 10 Bonfire Bash activities to complete the Fuel for the Fire Challenges.

To hit two birds with one stone, I recommend knocking out Superlative by using your super to eliminate enemies every time it is available and getting Hard Lighter by using your favorite hand cannon, shotgun, or the new Crowning Duologue rocket launcher to defeat enemies in Bonfire Bash.

All Playlist Solstice 2023 Challenges

Crucible Forged in Flame (+1 Kindling) – Defeat 10 opposing Guardians in any activity. Raking the Coals (+1 Kindling) – Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves. Fire of Competition (+1 Kindling) – Complete 10 matches in Crucible or Gambit playlists to earn Silver Leaves.



You can knock out three Solstice 2023 Challenges by playing Crucible. Defeating 10 Guardians for Forged in Flame isn’t too hard and you’ll get Raking the Coals after playing three matches of Crucible. Fire of Competition takes a bit longer, but just knock out 10 Crucible matches and it’s yours.

Nightfall Like Wildfire (+1 Kindling) – Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress. Burn them Down (+2 Kindling) – Defeat 40 bosses anywhere in the system. Brightfall (+1 Kindling) – Complete Vanguard Ops or Nightfalls to earn Silver Leaves.



You can get three Solstice 2023 Triumphs done by playing Nightfall on Hard or Grandmaster difficulty. You’ll complete Like Wildfire after two or three Nightfall matches. You’ll complete Brightfall by playing around seven Nightfalls. The hardest one here is Burn them Down because 40 bosses is no small number. You’ll knock out a few of those boss counts if you pair this Challenge with A Spark in the Dark when you play Salvage, and you can also pair it with playing Gambit if Crucible isn’t your thing.

Other activities Dare to Dream (+1 Kindling) – Complete runs of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves. A Spark in the Dark (+2 Kindling) – Complete rounds in Altars of Sorrow or Salvage to earn Silver Leaves. In the Hot Seat (+2 Kindling) – Complete activities on Neptune to earn Silver Leaves.



Sadly, there’s no way to synergize these last three Solstice 2023 Challenges. You simply need to grind each activity, but thankfully, you get your choice of which activity to grind. If you are struggling to know what counts for the In the Hot Seat Triumph, I highly recommend checking out our guide.

That is the fastest way to quickly get Kindling in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 — line up what Challenges you can make progress on by doing one activity and you’ll be spending your time wisely. If you keep up the good work, you’ll probably earn the Flamekeeper Title.

