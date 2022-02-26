Bloodhound Knight Darriwil Boss Guide: How to Beat Darriwil in Elden Ring

If you’re the kind of person who likes to explore the land in open-world games, Elden Ring will equally reward you and punish you with formidable foes along the way. You’ll go from fighting fearsome knights in the nighttime or dragons that patrol certain areas. There are areas in this game in particular called Evergaols where you descend into a boss arena. One of these is Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, who is a very violent foe; here’s how to defeat him in Elden Ring.

How to beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring

First off, if you went that far south in Limgrave, you are a brave soul. The path getting there only gets more mobbed up. You’ll come across this circular dome area called the Forlorn Hound Evergaol which houses this fearsome foe. As you descend, you’ll fight this very rabid and violent humanoid with a thin blade.

What you should do from the getgo is notice his attack patterns. He varies his moveset between a three-hit attack where he tries to get behind you. He also has an attack where he drags his sword on the ground before going for a vertical slash. He’ll also perform single sword strikes and a leap attack.

He only has four moves which seem simple enough, but he can execute these rather quickly. Darriwil can easily inflict bleed procs on you, even when you block. We recommend only blocking his singular attacks and following up with a dodge roll or gaining some distance from him. You can parry him, but it’s best to not parry his flurry of three hits.

He’s also a very cheeky opponent because he waits until you get too close to him or go for an attack. In this scenario, bait him out by approaching, but be ready to go on the defensive. Having stamina will be key here since he’s a fast target. You have to capitalize on when he whiffs, mainly after his leap attack and sword dragging attack.

Darriwil does not require too much to take down. His real gimmick is that he’s fast and is really good at dodging after attacking. Once you get his four moves down, just play the waiting game. It’s no use in trying to brute force him because those bleed stacks can easily kill you without realizing it.

