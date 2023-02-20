Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you delve into the Wizarding World of Hogwarts Legacy, it seems like it’s the ultimate Harry Potter sim ever. From crafting potions, casting all the iconic spells, interacting with the beasts, and way more, there comes some more of the other things. For example, can you become an Animagus in Hogwarts Legacy?

Can You Become An Animagus in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to be this. Though you become close friends with Natsai Onai, the Gryffindor student, she nor any of the professors in Hogwarts can or will teach you how to be one.

The girl from Oagadou is an Animagus, in fact. Through her quest line, she tells you more about her origins of spellcraft. She eventually tells you that she can take the form of a gazelle in an instant. That animal becomes significant to her back story, so pay attention to that.

Other than that, any sort of transfiguration is mostly bound to customizing your Room of Requirement layout and when you occasionally throw it randomly in combat. You have probably seen your character perform a finisher on a poacher by turning them into a chicken while using ancient magic.

The other form of that kind of combat magic is when you unlock the Transformation Control spell. In terms of doing it to yourself, there is one other instance of doing so, but it’s tied to the main story.

In one of the more humorous quests to take on in Hogwarts Legacy, you can transform into someone else. You’ll need to do this when you are about to take on Niamh Fitzgerald’s trial. With Professor Fig’s help, you can do just that.

Know that in the one time you perform transfiguration, you can’t freely roam anywhere outside of mission boundaries. So, if you want to become a Puffskein or something, you’re going to be out of luck.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023