Can You Play Dragon Ball: The Breakers On Steam Deck?

If you’re looking to play a new multiplayer game on your Steam Deck, it seems that Dragon Ball: The Breakers may be the best choice around for you. With its unique take on the Cat vs Mouse idea of asymmetrical multiplayer games, you’ll need to work together with your team to survive long enough to make it out alive.

But, if you don’t want to be confined to your computer while playing this, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to take it on the go with your Steam Deck. Let’s dive into the details, and find out if you’ll be able to play this exciting new multiplayer game wherever you would like, or if it’s something that isn’t quite possible just yet. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about playing Dragon Ball: The Breakers on your Steam Deck!

Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Steam Deck Verified?

Technically, while you can boot up the game and play through the prologue, that’s about as far as you’re going to be able to get until the game becomes Steam Deck Verified. With every game that comes out, you may need to wonder if your portable PC will be able to utilize all of the features available in your favorite games.

When it comes to Dragon Ball: The Breakers, you’ll be able to make it past this initial part of the game, but then you’ll be locked in the lobby, unable to join any sort of online multiplayer matches. While this is something that could get fixed in the future, you currently will not be able to play Dragon Ball: The Breakers on your Steam Deck.

If you’re looking to take this title on the go, you’ll be able to purchase it on a Nintendo Switch and play wherever you like, as long as you have a proper internet connection. Time will only tell if you’ll be able to utilize your Steam Deck for this title, but for now, you’ll at least have a portable option.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.