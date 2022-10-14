Does Dragon Ball: The Breakers Have A Training Mode?

If you’re looking to get accustomed to the game, you may be wondering if Dragon Ball: The Breakers has any sort of options for training or practice. While plenty of asymmetric multiplayer games will throw you right into the action without much of a chance to learn, getting to get your feet wet.

Let’s find out if you’re going to feel quite lost the first time that you play, or if you’ll be able to experiment a bit before you get into the action against other players. Here is all of the information that you’ll need to know about if Dragon Ball: The Breakers has a practice mode!

Can You Practice In Dragon Ball: The Breakers?

Thankfully, you’ll be able to jump into a quick practice mode to get used to how the survivors work, as well as how to play as the Raiders. This could be a great way for you and your friends to mess around in the game for a while before jumping into a proper match.

However, there are a few things that you’ll want to know before you jump into this. You will not have any bot companions to work with, and the only bot that you can practice against is the Raider itself. This means, if you’re wanting to see how the Raiders work, you’ll need to have a team of friends join you so you can all learn how the game plays.

This is a bit disappointing, but if you want to learn the layout of the maps before you jump into the game full-time, this could be a great way to make that happen. You’ll also be able to mess around with some of the gear that is found on the map, as well as learn some excellent hiding spots so you’ll be able to increase your chances of survival.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.