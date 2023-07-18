Image: Doom Turtle, Valve, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Ember Knights adds a welcome spin to the already addicting and deep roguelike style by allowing you to take on the field as part of a party featuring up to 4 players in co-op. But can you play Ember Knights on a Steam Deck? And if so, how does the game run in it?

Can You Play Ember Knights on Steam Deck?

As Doom Turtle revealed through the game’s official social media channels on last June 10, 2023, Ember Knights is fully playable on the Steam Deck. You can check out the post in which the developers confirmed the support below:

"Does it work on Steam Deck?"

The answer is YES, absolutely! 😍



Enjoy Ember Knights on #Steam and #SteamDeck on July 18th. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DDRG5QLwLa — Ember Knights ⚔️ 1.0 Available Now! (@TheEmberKnights) July 10, 2023

Given its verified status, Ember Knights joins a stellar selection of roguelike royalty currently fully compatible with Valve’s handheld. Among the stellar list, we have Hades, Dead Cells, Cult of the Lamb, and Rogue Legacy 2. In case you haven’t, don’t forget to check out our reviews for both Hades, and Cult of the Lamb. Don’t forget to also check out who will be the protagonist of Hades 2, which is set to enter early access late this year.

How Does the Game Play on the Stem Deck?

Until the moment of writing, no major issues were reported regarding the performance of the game on the Steam Deck, as most if not all of the bugs and problems faced during its early access phase seem to have been patched.

Is Ember Knights Available for Other Platforms?

Apart from PC, and through your Steam Deck, Ember Knights is also available for Nintendo Switch.

Is Ember Knights Crossplay?

According to Twin Sails Interactive, the game’s publisher, Ember Knights does not support crossplay between Steam and Nintendo Switch, so make sure to get your whole party on the same one. In the same way, the game does not support cross-save between the platforms.

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023