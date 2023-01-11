Can You Play Stranded Deep Split Screen?

Couch co-op is just about every gamer’s favorite way to play video games with their friends. In a game like Stranded Deep that requires you to work together to build rafts and just generally stay alive, having a friend, family member, or loved one by your side makes survival more fun. Here is whether or not Stranded Deep has split screen.

Does Stranded Deep Have Split Screen?

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could bring one thing, what would it be? If you said a way to play split screen, you’d be correct. Stranded Deep does have split screen. However, because the game is available on so many platforms, you must know that it only has split screen on PC. Sadly, console players don’t have the option for split screen for unknown reasons.

To play Stranded Deep split screen, you either need one keyboard and one controller or two controllers. Launch the game and select New Game and then Cooperative. You will now be able to play Stranded Deep split screen. If anything isn’t to your liking, you can navigate to the Options menu and figure out the controller and screen situation.

If you don’t have anyone around to play Stranded Deep split screen with, you can always play Stranded Deep with friends online. Though it doesn’t support cross platform play, you can either create a game for you and your friends to progress through together or join one of their games. You could all share a hobo stove together, wouldn’t that be nice?

Now that you have Stranded Deep split screen up and running, you can work together with your teammate to get clay and begin your survival. If you love the survival horror elements of Stranded Deep, you should check out Sons of the Forest.

Stranded Deep is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023