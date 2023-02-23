Can You Stack Traits in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image: WB Games

Traits play a very important role in Hogwarts Legacy. Since it’s an RPG, you can make different builds that are based on different playstyles. Traits play an important role when it comes to building the character of your dreams, so it’s very important to know if they stack!

Do Traits Stack in Hogwarts Legacy?

In short, traits can be stacked in Hogwarts Legacy. For each armor piece you have, you’re permitted to use one trait. But given that you have six armor pieces, you could technically use the same perk on every piece to make the most out of the bonuses that a particular perk has to offer.

Is it worth stacking a single trait?

While stacking lets you make the most out of a single trait, it heavily restricts your build. Since this game is an RPG, there are a lot of avenues you can experiment with. By stacking a single trait, there’s a high chance of limiting the overall functionality of the build.

Now, there are no penalties for stacking a particular trait in the game, but it definitely takes out the functionality of the build. While you’ll end up making a single spell very overpowered, you will have to compromise on the others. So when it comes to stacking traits in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s best to stack a single perk twice at most.

Not only will that allow you to focus on the functionality of a build as a whole, but you also will not have to compromise on the efficacy of the other spells/effects in your build.

How do you stack traits?

Image: WB Games

To stack traits in the game, you will first have to unlock the Room of Requirement. After you’ve done that, you will receive a quest known as “The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom.” After you’ve completed this quest, you will unlock the Enchanted Loom. After it’s unlocked, you will be able to interact with it to upgrade your gear and apply traits to your armor pieces in Hogwarts Legacy.

To upgrade your gear or to apply traits, you will need to use certain materials that are procured from magical beasts. Initially, acquiring these materials might be a tough job, but once you’ve unlocked Vivariums in the Room of Requirement, you will be able to rescue and store these beasts here. Once in the Vivarium, these beasts will keep supplying you with various materials that are required to upgrade gear and apply traits to them in Hogwarts Legacy.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023