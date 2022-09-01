Destiny 2 Ammit AR2 God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

Ammit AR2 is the newest Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder and it is a good one. Ammit AR2 is a Solar Auto Rifle that looks super clean and is a lot of fun to use. Especially paired with the Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle mod from the Season of Plunder artifact, Ammit AR2 is a great gun for both PvP and PvE. Here is the Ammit AR2 God Roll for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

Before we dive in, here are the basic Ammit AR2 stats:

Impact: 29

29 Range: 61

61 Stability: 45

45 Handling: 46

46 Reload Speed: 38

38 Rounds Per Minute: 450

450 Magazine: 32

Ammit AR2 PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

The Ammit AR2 is an add-clearing machine. Though it excels with Solar builds, the Ammit AR2 is great for any Guardian.

When it comes to the barrel attachment, you will want to go with the Hammer Forged Rifling or the Corkscrew Rifling. The Hammer Forged Rifling is a great pick to add even more range to this great AuR without sacrificing any handling or stability. Or, you can go with Corkscrew Rifling which will boost range, handling, and stability slightly.

For the magazine attachment, we recommend Ricochet Rounds. While each bullet will ricochet once, this attachment will also give you another boost in range and stability.

The Ammit AR2 PvE God Roll for the first perk slot is Ambitious Assassin or Stats for All. Ambitious Assassin is a perk that grants a small boost to reload speed while overflowing the magazine with rapid kills. Stats for All is also good, and more preferred, as it greatly increases all of your stats after damaging three enemies within three seconds.

For the second perk slot, you should equip Incandescent, Pugilist, or Adrenaline Junkie. All of these perks are incredible options, so just pick the one that works best for you. Incandescent adds scorch to nearby enemies, Pugilist grants melee energy with Ammit AR2 final blows, and Adrenaline Junkie increases Ammit AR2 weapon damage after kills with this weapon and grenades.

Ammit AR2 PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

The Ammit AR2 is great in PvE and PvP. For the Ammit AR2 PvP God Roll, go with Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore. Since Corkscrew Rifling was already covered in the PvE section, Smallbore increases the range and stability.

When it comes to the magazine attachment for Ammit AR2, choose Appended Mag. This attachment adds four extra bullets to every magazine which is critical when getting the upper hand in Crucible.

The PvP God Roll first perk for Ammit AR2 is Dynamic Sway Reduction. This perk does not rely on anybody else or rapid kills to proc. Instead, Dynamic Sway Reduction improves accuracy and stability when continuously firing.

The second perk for the Ammit AR2 PvP God Roll is Pugilist or Adrenaline Junkie based on your build. Both are great perks, it just depends on if you are more focused on melee or grenades.

How to Get Ammit AR2 in Destiny 2

Every Destiny 2 player can snag an Ammit AR2, unlock the pattern for Ammit AR2 to make it craftable, and get a red border Ammit AR2 for free. Simply go to The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World and visit the Relic Conduit, the quest vendor next to the crafting station. Once there, you’ll receive an Ammit AR2 and a quest twice.

Once both quests are complete, you’ll have unlocked a red border Ammit AR2 that you can upgrade to level 20 to get the PvP or PvE Ammit AR2 God Roll mentioned above. Happy hunting, Guardian!

If you’re looking for more Destiny 2 content, whether it be God Rolls, exotics, Season of Plunder quest guides, we’ve got you covered on our Destiny 2 page. We cover a bit of everything, so you are bound to find what you need there.

Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.