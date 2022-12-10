Destiny 2 IKELOS SG v1.0.3 God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

The IKELOS SG v1.0.3 is back in Destiny 2 with Season of the Seraph. Available through the Season of the Seraph Exo Frame vendor, IKELOS SG v1.0.3 is a returning fan favorite that is an energy Solar Shotgun.

This returning Destiny 2 Shotgun comes with a Rapid-Fire Frame, much like Retrofit Escapade, which allows it to reload faster on an empty mag and fire full auto with deeper ammo reserves. It has the Rasputin’s Arsenal basic origin trait which allows a partial reload after breaking a target’s shield.

Here are the basic stats for IKELOS SG v1.0.3 in Destiny 2:

Impact: 65

65 Range: 34

34 Stability: 32

32 Handling: 44

44 Reload Speed: 61

61 Magazine: 7

IKELOS SG v1.0.3 PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

The two best attachments for the IKELOS SG v1.0.3 PvE God Roll are Smallbore and Tactical Mag. These attachments offer a bigger magazine size, a big boost to the range, a moderate boost to reload speed, and a slight boost to stability. Unfortunately, there aren’t attachments that help with the recoil control.

Threat Detector is a great perk for this Shotgun as it increases the reload speed, stability, and handling when enemies are in close proximity. Subsistence is always good, allowing a partial reload when defeating enemies, but Threat Detector might be better in this circumstance.

The best perk for the second column is Incandescent. This perk pairs well because it is a Solar Shotgun. Incandescent spreads scorch after defeating a target. This is a must-have perk for your Solar 3.0 build.

IKELOS SG v1.0.3 PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Smoothbore is the best barrel for the IKELOS SG v1.0.3 PvP God Roll because range reigns supreme in PvP and Smoothbore grants a big increase to range. Tactical Mag is the best magazine as it will increase the magazine size, increase the reload speed, and slightly boost stability.

When it comes to the perks for the IKELOS SG v1.0.3 PvP God Roll, a great combo is Pugilist and Trench Barrel. Pugilist grants melee energy on final blows with this weapon and briefly improves the weapon’s handling when dealing melee damage. Trench Barrel grants a 50% increase in damage and a boost to handling and reload speed for a brief time after a successful non-ranged melee hit.

IKELOS SG v1.0.3 is an excellent Shotgun for PvP Arc Titans. Whether you use it in the Heist Battlegrounds or in the Crucible, have fun with this IKELOS SG v1.0.3 God Roll.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 10th, 2022