Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to Claim Pre-Order and Lightfall Annual Pass Edition Bonuses

After you decide if Destiny 2 Lightfall is worth it, you’ll want to know how to claim your pre-order and Lightfall Annual Pass Edition rewards. Let’s get into it. Here’s how to claim your Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-order and Lightfall Annual Pass Edition bonuses.

How to Claim Pre-Order and Edition Bonuses in Destiny 2 Lightfall

If you just purchased the Destiny 2 Lightfall Standard Edition, then you don’t have any bonuses available. However, if you pre-ordered the expansion or purchased the Lightfall Annual Pass Edition, there are bonuses you’ll want to collect.

To get your pre-order and Lightfall Annual Pass Edition bonuses in Destiny 2, you need to talk to Rahool in the Tower or, if you are new to the game, talk to Shaw at the Cosmodrome. After skipping through their intro screens and messages, you’ll get to their main menus.

Once you are at the main menus, you will see your bonuses at the top of the screen. Collect each of them to permanently acquire and use them.

What Are the Destiny 2 Lightfall Pre-Order Bonuses?

If you pre-ordered the Standard Edition, you’ll get the Exotic Lightfall Ghost and the Legendary Lightfall Emblem. If you pre-ordered the Lightfall Annual Pass Edition, you’ll receive those two items as well as the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle and an Exotic Lightfall Emote.

What Are the Destiny 2 Lightfall Standard and Annual Pass Edition Bonuses?

If you purchased the Standard Edition, you’ll receive instant access to the Lightfall campaign, Strand, Neomuna, and Season 20. You’ll also be able to collect the Lightfall Exotics and access the Raid when it comes out.

If you purchased the Lightfall Annual Pass Edition, you’ll receive all of that plus the Lightfall Dungeon key, access to Season 21, 22, and 23, and Rahool’s Secret Stash. The only bonus you can cash in on now (and once per season) is Rahool’s Secret Stash, which includes two Ascendant Alloys, three Ascendant Shards, one Exotic Cipher, five Upgrade Modules, and one Exotic Cosmetic Item.

Those are all the pre-order and edition bonuses in Destiny 2 Lightfall! Be sure to claim what you paid money for and then, get to enjoying the rest of what Lightfall has to offer.