Destiny 2 Lodbrok-C God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Lodbrok-C is a new kinetic Auto Rifle introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph and it was sneaked in between the flashy new Seraph weapons and IKELOS weapons. Though Lodbrok-C isn’t in either of those families, it is still a great weapon, especially when God Rolled. You can get a Lodbrok-C by opening legendary engrams and opening faction rank-up packages in Destiny 2.

Lodbrok-C has a High-Impact Frame which means it fires slowly but deals high damage. It is also more accurate when stationary or moving slowly ADS. The basic origin trait is Hakke Breach Armaments which increases this weapon’s damage against vehicles, turrets, barricades, and Stasis crystals.

Here are the basic stats for Lodbrok-C in Destiny 2:

Impact: 33

33 Range: 78

78 Stability: 35

35 Handling: 36

36 Reload Speed: 31

31 Magazine: 31

Lodbrok-C PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Arrowhead Brake is the best barrel for the Lodbrok-C PvP God Roll since it will greatly control the recoil and offer a moderate boost to handling. Flared Magwell is the best magazine because it greatly increases reload speed which is necessary and slightly increases stability.

Demolitionist is the best perk for the first column as kills with Lodbrok-C grant grenade energy and activating your grenade reloads the weapon. Adrenaline Junkie pairs perfectly with Demolitionist. It adds increase weapon damage and handling from final blows with grenades or Lodbrok-C. With these two perks, you’ll be more unstoppable than you would with the IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 God Roll.

Lodbrok-C PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Since range isn’t an issue, Chambered Compensator is the best pick. This barrel will moderately increase recoil control and stability and sacrifice some handling. While it is a bummer to lose handing especially when there isn’t a lot of it to begin with, Lodbrok-C is a slower, more range-centric Auto Rifle that needs precision.

Because it still dominates the meta, Ricochet Rounds is an essential magazine. This magazine will not only moderately boost stability and slightly boost range, but it will allow Lodbrok-C’s bullets to ricochet off of surfaces, adding the potential to deal more damage.

Dynamic Sway Reduction is great for the Lodbrok-C PvP God Roll as it improves accuracy and stability while continuously holding down the trigger. Great for clearing long corridors. Lastly, Target Lock is the second perk of choice as it will gradually increase the damage the longer Lodbrok-C remains on one target.

While Lodbrok-C is an excellent weapon for both PvP and PvE, unfortunately, a weapon pattern cannot be extracted which means the perfect LodBrok-C God Roll cannot be crafted. On the bright side, you’ll level up quickly as you grind for the perfect Lodbrok-C build.

