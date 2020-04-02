In Destiny 2‘s Season of the Worthy, the new Seventh Seraph weapons can be obtained from two separate sources: the free track of the Season Pass, and Rasputin, the Warmind. For those who own the Season Pass, most of the Seventh Seraph weapons can be procured from Rasputin at any of the three available Seraph Bunkers at the EDZ, on the Moon, and on Io, which opens on April 7th to replace the Moon as the next location that houses an active bunker. The destination with the currently active bunker will feature activities granting the most bunker leveling progress, with Rank 3 unlocking the first set of Seraph Weapons.

To level up a bunker’s rank, players must redeem Glimmer and other Season 10 currencies such as regular and Encrypted Warmind Bits, which are awarded for completing various in-game activities such as the Daily Bunker Buster, Legendary Lost Sectors, Rasputin’s bounties, and the Seraph Tower public event. The currencies earned are turned back in to Rasputin at any of the open bunkers in exchange for access to the Armory, which is where players can buy Seventh Seraph weapons, weapon frames, Season 10 cosmetics, Seraph Bunker Point Defense Systems (PDS), and more.

Whether a player has purchased the Season Pass or not, the rest of the Seventh Seraph weapons can be earned by reaching ranks 30 and 45 on the free track of the Season Pass. Leveling up Seraph Bunker ranks is easier and faster with a premium Pass, as paid Pass holders have more activities to choose from, making for a more rewarding grind, and they receive XP bonuses through the Pass that aren’t offered to free players.

Seventh Seraph Weapons: Season Pass Level Rewards

The following pair of weapons can be obtained by leveling up a Guardian to Ranks 31 and 45 of the Season Pass free track, though premium players will gain access to more weapon features such as Masterworking, ornaments and scrounger Seasonal bonuses. At Season Pass Rank 92, premium players will also acquire a Rasputin Armory Credit, which allows one random weapon purchase from Rasputin per day. The following outlines the Seventh Seraph weapons that are available to all players with the inclusion of their premium bonuses below.

Seventh Seraph VY-7 – Free Track Rank 31: Legendary Arc Submachine Gun Masterwork – Rank 51: Increases the tier level of all Season Pass Legendary Seventh Seraph VY-7 weapons by 1. Strike Scrounger – Rank 71: Grants a chance to receive additional Seventh Seraph VY-7 drops from completing strikes. Gambit Scrounger – Rank 73: Grants a chance to receive additional Seventh Seraph VY-7 drops from completing Gambit matches. Crucible Scrounger – Rank 83: Grants a chance to receive additional Seventh Seraph VY-7 drops from completing Crucible matches. Tyrant’s Lash – Rank 88: Equip this weapon ornament to change the appearance of Seventh Seraph VY-7.

– Free Track Rank 31: Legendary Arc Submachine Gun Seventh Seraph CQC-12 – Free Track Rank 45: Legendary Solar Shotgun Masterwork – Rank 61: Increases the tier level of all Season Pass Legendary Seventh Seraph CQC-12 weapons by 1. Gambit Scrounger – Rank 81: Grants a chance to receive additional Seventh Seraph CQC-12 drops from completing Gambit matches. Crucible Scrounger – Rank 91: Grants a chance to receive additional Seventh Seraph CQC-12 drops from completing Crucible matches. Strike Scrounger – Rank 93: Grants a chance to receive additional Seventh Seraph CQC-12 drops from completing strikes. Tyrant’s Cudgel – Rank 95: Equip this weapon ornament to change the appearance of Seventh Seraph CQC-12.

Since two of the Seventh Seraph weapons were attainable by Season Pass leveling, it’s no surprise that there are five Seraph weapons left to collect. Head to one of the three Seraph Bunkers to visit Rasputin’s Armory.

Armory: Seventh Seraph Weapon Frames

Repeatable Seraph Bounties

Each of the following repeatable bounties (excluding the Random Daily Rotation) costs 3,000 Glimmer and 3 Encrypted Warmind Bits:

Auto Rifle – Legendary Kinetic: A repeatable bounty that awards you a random roll of the Seventh Seraph Carbine. Requires EDZ Bunker at Rank 3

Legendary Kinetic: A repeatable bounty that awards you a random roll of the Sidearm – Legendary Void: A repeatable bounty that awards you a random roll of the Seventh Seraph SI-2. Requires Moon Bunker at Rank 3

Legendary Void: A repeatable bounty that awards you a random roll of the Hand Cannon – Legendary Kinetic: A repeatable bounty that awards you a random roll of the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver. Requires Io Bunker at Rank 3

Legendary Kinetic: A repeatable bounty that awards you a random roll of the Machine Gun – Legendary Arc: A repeatable bounty that awards you a random roll of the Seventh Seraph SAW. Requires all Seraph Bunkers at Rank 3

Legendary Arc: A repeatable bounty that awards you a random roll of the Random Daily Rotation: Players who have reached Season Pass Rank 92 and have collected the Rasputin Armory Credit can purchase Rasputin’s Seventh Seraph weapon of the day. Costs 60 Warmind Bits, 5 Legendary Shards, and 3,000 Glimmer

Armory: Seraph Cosmetics

The following are Seraph Warsat Network cosmetics for Season of the Worthy:

Shader: Midnight Exigent

Midnight Exigent Shader: Valkyrie Zero

Valkyrie Zero Ship: Absalom Knife

Absalom Knife Emblem: Knight of the Old Guard Compatible Stat Trackers: Seasons, Account

Armory: Seraph Bunker Point Defense Systems – BUGGED

Please note: at this time, the Seraph Bunker Point Defense Systems are bugged to where some players who have met or exceeded the Rank 32 requirement are still unable to purchase a PDS on certain characters. This article will update when fixed.

Players will only be able to access this PDS selection after the bunker is cleared manually. Each purchase reroutes power to the Seraph Bunker’s PDS, allowing Rasputin to assume control and neutralize scavenging combatants.

PDS: Proximity – On the day following purchase, this PDS automatically clears this bunker of enemies for the day Costs 1 Encrypted Warmind Bit and 6 Warmind Bits

– On the day following purchase, this PDS automatically clears this bunker of enemies for the day PDS: Priority – Automatically clears this Seraph Bunker of enemy combatants on the day it is purchased Costs 2 Encrypted Warmind Bits and 12 Warmind Bits

– Automatically clears this Seraph Bunker of enemy combatants on the day it is purchased PDS: Sustained – Automatically clears this Seraph Bunker of enemy combatants for the day it is purchased and for the rest of the week until reset Costs 4 Encrypted Warmind Bits and 24 Warmind Bits

Armory “Miscellaneous” Warmind Cells Mods

The following items are labeled under a “Miscellaneous” tab at the bottom of each Armory menu. So far, it appears that “miscellaneous” actually means Worthy Armor Mods that deal with Warmind Cells, but this post will be updated accordingly should any new “misc” items be added.

EDZ Armory: Miscellaneous Items

Each of these mods requires Bunker Rank 7, costs 5 Encrypted Warmind Bits, and deals with Solar Energy:

Worthy Armor Mod: Incinerating Light Requires 3 Solar Energy Points; stacks with similar mods. Defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple enemies with the explosion of a Warmind Cell.

Worthy Armor Mod: Rage of the Warmind Requires 5 Solar Energy Points; stacks with similar mods. Defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. Adds additional Solar damage to the explosions of Warmind Cells you destroy.



Moon Armory: Miscellaneous Items

Each of these mods requires Bunker Rank 7, costs 5 Encrypted Warmind Bits, and deals with Arc Energy:

Worthy Armor Mod: Warmind’s Light Requires 3 Arc Energy Points; stacks with similar mods. Defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. Become Charged with Light by collecting a Warmind Cell.

Worthy Armor Mod: Sheltering Energy Requires 5 Arc Energy Points; stacks with similar mods. Defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. Collecting a Warmind Cell grants you an overshield.



Io Armory: Miscellaneous Items

Each of these mods requires Bunker Rank 7, costs 5 Encrypted Warmind Bits, and deals with Void Energy: