The Seraph Bunkers in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Worthy are the progressional activity focal points of the season for those who have the Season Pass. They can be found around the Solar System as part of Rasputin’s network, but as of the weekly reset on Tuesday, March 24th, only the Seraph Bunkers in the EDZ and on the Moon have been made accessible. The bunker located on Io will be made available starting April 7th and will serve as the latest featured bunker until the rotation continues, when it will presumably cycle back to the EDZ.

When you upgrade the EDZ Seraph Bunker, Rasputin will award you with perks that can grant rewards and will help you to exponentially progress your Guardian’s Power level. The bunker is upgraded with Legendary Shards, Dusklight Shards, and one of Season 10’s new currencies, Warmind Bits. Because these resources can be difficult to come by, it’s important to level up each bunker in the most efficient manner. Below is the order in which players should approach their upgrades in order to maximize their bunker rewards.

Level Up with Strategy

1. Cost Reduction: Tiers 1 – 3

These should be your first priority because they will maximize the benefit of every upgrade to follow.

Tier 1: In the EDZ , Seraph Bunker upgrades cost less to acquire.

In the , Seraph Bunker upgrades cost less to acquire. Tier 2: On any destination, Rasputin’s Auto Rifle weapon frame pursuits cost less to acquire.

On any destination, Rasputin’s weapon frame pursuits cost less to acquire. Tier 3: EDZ Bunker upgrades cost less to acquire.

2. Warmind Bit Generation: Tiers 1 – 3

Since Warmind Bits are paramount to upgrading, these should be your second priority to tackle.

Tier 1: On all destinations, bunker clearing has an extra chance of awarding Warmind Bits.

On all destinations, has an extra chance of awarding Warmind Bits. Tier 2: Completing Rasputin Repeatable bounties awards extra Warmind Bits.

Completing awards extra Warmind Bits. Tier 3: Completing strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches gives a chance to earn bonus Warmind Bits.

3. EDZ Encrypted Warmind Bits: Tiers 1 – 3

After reducing the cost of the upgrades and increasing your Warmind Bits earned in activities, you should focus on Encrypted Warmind Bits next.

Tier 1: Encrypted Warmind Bits awarded for completing challenges from Zavala, Shaxx, the Drifter, Banshee-44, and Hawthorne.

Encrypted Warmind Bits awarded for completing challenges from Tier 2: EDZ Rasputin chests have a chance to return the used Encrypted Warmind Bits.

Rasputin chests have a chance to return the used Encrypted Warmind Bits. Tier 3: Use Rasputin’s point defense systems in the EDZ bunker at reduced cost.

Upgrade by Preference

At this point, you may purchase any of the other upgrades, starting from the upgrade you feel will most benefit you and working your way down. Here are the rest of the upgrades:

Planetary Material Auto Collection Tier 1: Rasputin’s resource frames collect planetary materials while you’re busy. Visit the bunker to pick up packages of planetary materials. Tier 2: Rasputin’s storage locker for planetary materials has increased in size: maximum capacity increased. Tier 3: Rasputin’s resource frames are much more efficient collectors: collection rate increased.

Rasputin Heavy Frame Spawner Tier 1: Rasputin heavy frame spawner now available in the Seraph bunker in the EDZ. Tier 2: You can now summon heavy frames during Seraph Tower Public Events in the EDZ. Tier 3: You can now summon heavy frames when clearing Legendary Lost Sectors in the EDZ.

Valkyrie Spawner Tier 1: You can now summon Valkyries during Rasputin’s public event in the EDZ. Tier 2: You can now summon Valkyries when clearing the Seraph bunker in the EDZ. Tier 3: You can now summon Valkyries in Legendary Lost Sectors in the EDZ.

Rasputin Reward Generation: Tier 1: EDZ bunker rank-up packages have a chance to award additional Seasonal gear. Tier 2: On any destination, opening Rasputin chests in Legendary Lost Sectors has a bonus chance of awarding Seasonal gear. Tier 3: Completing Rasputin’s Auto Rifle weapon frame pursuits has a bonus chance of awarding additional Seasonal gear.



EDZ Seraph Bunker Rank Bonuses

As you level up the EDZ Seraph Bunker’s rank, you will acquire each of these bonuses:

Rank 1 – Powerful: When the EDZ is the active Seraph destination, the EDZ’s Legendary Lost Sector chests award powerful gear (once per weekly reset).

When the EDZ is the active Seraph destination, the EDZ’s Legendary Lost Sector chests award powerful gear (once per weekly reset). Rank 2 – Powerful: EDZ planetary material auto-collection rate is increased.

EDZ planetary material auto-collection rate is increased. Rank 3 – Powerful: Auto Rifle weapon frame bounties can be purchased from Rasputin.

Auto Rifle weapon frame bounties can be purchased from Rasputin. Rank 4 – Powerful: When the EDZ is the active Seraph destination, the EDZ’s Seraph Tower chests award powerful gear (once per weekly reset).

When the EDZ is the active Seraph destination, the EDZ’s Seraph Tower chests award powerful gear (once per weekly reset). Rank 5 – Powerful: Summoned heavy frames on EDZ have a faster rate of fire.

Summoned heavy frames on EDZ have a faster rate of fire. Rank 6 – Powerful: Valkyries summoned on EDZ are now Super Valkyries.

Valkyries summoned on EDZ are now Super Valkyries. Rank 7 – Pinnacle: Heavy frame cooldown is reduced on EDZ, the Seasonal Armor Mod is unlocked, and weapon frame inventory capacity is increased by 1.

That’s it for the EDZ’s bunker upgrades. Feel free to check back here for the latest news and guides for Destiny 2‘s Season of the Worthy.