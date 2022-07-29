Digimon Survive Chapter List: How Long to Beat Digimon Survive?

If you’re looking to lose yourself in the world of Digimon Survive, you’re in luck. While it is a text-heavy game, leaning heavily into its Visual Novel roots, you’ll also find engaging tactical battles that await you, making it the perfect type of title to invest your time into. However, if you’re wanting to make sure you’re going to get enough bang for the buck, you may be wondering how long it will take you to beat this game.

How much of the game is devoted to the Visual Novel, compared to the Tactics gameplay? Let’s find out here, as well as how many chapters there are in this new title in the Digimon series as we find out how many chapters are in the final game!

How Many Chapters In Digimon Survive?

If you’re looking to take the time to get to know and love these characters, you’ll find yourself easily spending around 40 hours learning everything there is to know about this world. You’ll find plenty of little things to explore, and plenty of nooks and crannies to poke around in, giving your more details about the world that is around you. However, if you’re skipping the majority of the exploration aspects of this title, you may be able to shave a few hours off in the end, but you may be left without the full experience.

As this title is about 70 percent visual novel, there will be plenty of world-building to experience as you make your way through this new dimension full of digital monsters, you’ll still find plenty of tactical battles to be had, especially if you’re taking advantage of the free-battle system that the game has in place. You’ll be able to work through different monsters and add new monsters to your team, so you can pad your game time by training harder than ever.

Throughout this game’s 12 chapters, you’ll find out more and more about the mystery of how you got where you are, and learn more about your Digimon friends. After you have hit a specific spot in the story, primarily after Chapter 8, you’ll have a branching story based on your Karma Choices that you have made through the game, so make sure that you’re on the right path before you embark even further through. With multiple endings, you can help adjust the branch that you’ll end up on before it’s too late, so stop being snarky to your teammates if you want to ensure a different path.

