Do Gimmighoul Coins Work Like PokeCoins In Pokemon GO?

While making your way around the world in Pokemon GO, there is a great chance that you could encounter a new Golden PokeStop, which gives you a new item called the Gimmighoul Coin. While this may not be a new object to those that sunk countless hours into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s something rather new to the Pokemon GO community. Some fans may be wondering what they’re used for, and if you can spend them like PokeCoins, so let’s jump in and find out their proper use!

Can You Spend Gimmighoul Coins On Items in Pokemon GO?

While it may feel overwhelming at first to get tons of coins, just from spinning Golden PokeStops, you may be wondering what they’re used for. Sadly, you cannot spend them in the shop, as that would defeat the point of this particular item.

You see, the Gimmighoul Coins are used to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo when you have collected 999 of them. That’s an awful lot of coins to gather up, so get out into the world as soon as possible to start hitting up the Golden PokeStops for tons of coins, or send postcards to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to earn Golden Lures.

While it would be great to have some sort of a conversion method to turn excess Gimmighoul Coins into PokeCoins, players cannot spend these special tokens. This may be bad news to those hoping to get some more Remote Raid Passes or items from the shop, but at this point, the only thing to do with Gimmighoul Coins is evolving this one particular Pokemon.

Since you need to gather up so many already, this really isn’t as bad of news as it sounds. For the time being, you won’t need to save them up for any Shiny variant of Gimmighoul, but you could always prepare for the future by continuing to collect as many as possible on your adventures.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023