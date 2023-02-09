Does Pizza Tower Have A Demo?

Players all around the world have discovered that Italians are actually real, thanks to the power of Pizza Tower. Not only will players get a chance to play as everybody’s favorite Italian platforming mascot, Peppino Spaghetti, but they’ll also find some of the most banging tunes in a video game to date.

But, like all good Pizza, players may hope to get a taste before purchasing the whole pie. Can players try Pizza Tower out before they purchase it, with the help of a demo, or do they have to hope that this deep dish is enough to satiate their hunger?

Can You Download A Pizza Tower Demo?

Fans eagerly rushing to Steam to download a demo may need to pump the brakes a little bit. While Pizza Tower is available to purchase on Steam, there is unfortunately no demo listed as available on their site. This may make some people a bit upset, but don’t worry, you’ll be glad to know that there are a few different demos available for Pizza Tower.

Perfection takes some time to craft, which is why Pizza Tower was in active development for over 5 years. During this time, the developers, Tour de Pizza, happily tossed out a few slices of playable goodness for gamers to sink their teeth into.

Known as the SAGE 2019 Demo, players will at least get to see the skeleton of what is available in the full game, so they can see if this fast-moving, quickly balding Italian can take the place of a certain plump plumber when they boot up a new platformer. Players will even get the chance to meet the famous Snick the Hedgehog, which may make this the best demo of all time. You’ll even get a chance to don Peppino Spaghetti’s iconic Blue Outfit, which is unlockable in the full game, as well.

While plenty of things have improved from this early demo build compared to the final game, this is the most recent demo available for the game and will give players a taste of what to expect as they climb their way up the Pizza Tower to take down Pizzahead and his cronies. And while this may not have the scariest easter egg of all time in it, this demo is great for those wanting to see what all the hype behind Pizza Tower is about.

Pizza Tower is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023