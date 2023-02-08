How To Trigger The Pizza Tower Jumpscare Easter Egg

Gamers hoping to catch their friends off guard with a freighting version of the most beautiful man in gaming, Peppino Spaghetti, there lies the perfect way to accomplish this in the world of Pizza Tower. Not only does this game possess some of the best video game music to ever grace our ears, but there is also plenty more underneath the cheesy surface to give gamers quite a jump.

Those who have seen this tend to report heart palpitations, and it’s not from the greasy goodness of a deep-dish pizza. Players who have the patience of a saint when it comes to this speedy title may find the perfect way to play a prank on their friends or jumpstart their nerves before facing off against Pizzahead and his crew.

How To Make Peppino Spaghetti Super Spooky In Pizza Tower

Those brave enough to sit through this terrifying jumpscare will just need to hold tight after they start their game up. After the bright and cheery introduction screen, featuring a pizza pie being tossed in the air, players will find themselves in the dark, alone, with Peppino sitting motionless in the center.

Don’t touch a single key, a single button, or anything. Just sit there, pondering your thoughts, your hopes, your dreams, and your desires. Allow the darkness to envelop you in its warm embrace, empty your mind, and keep your eyes peeled on Peppino in the middle of the screen.

Or, if you don’t want to get that much into it, just sit there and don’t touch anything for about a minute, honestly. As players listen to the eerie music in the background, they’ll just need to brace themselves. After about 40 seconds to a minute pass, Peppino will lunge quickly at the screen, screaming with his arms out. The exact visage an enemy sees moments before they meet their untimely end.

After this has happened, the game will force itself closed, and players will need to go back in. If they touch any key and turn the lights on, Peppino will not attack, no matter how long the player waits. It could be seconds, minutes, hours, days, years even, and Peppino will just sit waiting to go on his adventure. It’s only in the dark when his true intentions take form.

So, too long, didn’t read? Players just need to wait in the dark with this handsome Italian fellow for about a minute before they get the pepperoni scared out of them. At least you won’t need to worry about tossing your Nintendo Switch across the room when this happens. You may need a new pair of clothes, if we’re going to be honest, however.

Pizza Tower is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023