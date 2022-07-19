Does Stray Offer Customization? How to customize your cat in Stray

As you make your way through the world of Stray, you may be wondering if there are any sort of cosmetic items that you can give to your feline friend, to give them a bit of individuality. You may want to make them look more like your own pet, allowing you to see what kind of adventures they get in, or if you are locked in with a specific cat through the journey you take.

Let’s dive in and see if there is a way to add customization to your character, or if you are locked in with what you’ve got. Here is the answer to the ultimate question: Does Stray offer customization for your cat?

Can You Customize Your Cat In Stray?

The unfortunate answer, in the long and short of it, is no, there are no customization options in Stray. While this may be disappointing to some players, especially those that wanted to give their playable feline a new coat, or even a fun little hat to wear, it makes sense that they have decided to stick with one specific feline, alongside no customization options.

The main reason, it appears, is because Stray is based on a real-life cat. They wanted to showcase the adventures of one specific feline, and that’s what they set out to do with it. You can, thankfully, get into a few shenanigans that allow you a slight amount of customization, such as getting your head stuck in a paper bag, but beyond that, there are no options to accessorize your character.

With a sequel or DLC, however, there is a chance that you may be able to add some spice to your feline, but as it stands, you’ll have to grow accustomed to the cat you’ve gotten, as there is no way to change them out. PC players may find a way to add in new models, via mods in the future, but those playing on a console are out of luck in this situation.

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.