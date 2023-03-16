Image: Iron Gate Studios

Valheim was recently added to Xbox Game Pass, and thousands of players are trying the interesting adventure game based on Norse mythology. Many players prefer to have a friend or two with them while going on small adventures against enemy opponents and gathering resources. The reason why many players are asking the following question. Does Valheim have a split-screen mode? If you are asking the same question, you are in the right place.

Does Valheim Have a Split-Screen Mode?

No, Valheim does not have a split-screen mode. This will deter more than a few players from playing the game, but unfortunately, players can only play one at a time. Some PC players created a split screen coop mod, but players may not have a perfect experience while playing with it. In the best-case scenario, developers add a split-screen mode into the game allowing players to have fun together while they are in the same room. Making wonderful memories while gathering resources, fighting enemies, and building impressive structures and items.

Valheim launched on Xbox on March 14, and since then, many players have been playing and learning the game. Valheim is like no other adventure title, as the game procedurally generates each world, giving players a chance to explore new landscapes every time they create a new world.

Related: Is Valheim Cross-play?

The game captivated players with its indie graphics, simple combat system, and immersive sound design. Valheim may deter some players with its graphical art style, but once they launch the game and immerse themselves in the game world, they will not want to stop playing. Valheim has a steady player base on Steam, and it can happen the same with Xbox players.

The indie title is complex, so do not be surprised if you need help in your playthrough. Many players have encountered some difficulty in summoning the first boss, and if you are having the same issue read our guide and learn how to summon the first boss on Valheim and defeat him once and for all.

As with many adventure titles, Valheim allows players to deal with enemies in all combat styles, so if you want to dual-wield knives, craft the arbalest crossbow, or get the Draugr bow, read any of our guides and the help you need.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023