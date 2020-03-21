Doom Eternal features extensive character customization, letting you dress up the Doomslayer in an array of cool costumes like the Classic Doom Marine skin, and that skin will show up in cutscenes in story mode and be visible in Battlemode multiplayer matches. Even though Doom Eternal is a first-person game, you’ll be seeing your skin more often than you’d think, so it’s important to choose whichever one you think is coolest. You’ll get some skins for buying the deluxe edition of the game or for pre-ordering the game, but you can also unlock some through Slayers Club or just by using Sentinel Batteries in the Fortress of Doom.

This is how to change skins in Doom Eternal.

How to Change Skins in Doom Eternal

To change your skins and appearance in Doom Eternal, you first need to be at the main menu. From there, select the Customize option. You’ll be presented with a list of characters, including the Doomslayer and the several demon types that are playable in Battlezone. Select the one you want to customize and you should see a list of skins. You probably won’t have too many if you’re just starting out, but pre-orders of the game come with the Rip and Tear pack, which includes a Doot skin for the Revenant and a Throwback skin for the Combat Shotgun. The deluxe edition of the game comes with the Demonic Slayer skin for the Doomslayer alongside the Rip and Tear pack.

Other skins, like the Classic Doom Marine skin or the Praetor Suit from Doom 2016, can be unlocked in the Fortress of Doom with Sentinel Batteries. Also, if you’re a Twitch Prime member, you can grab the outlandish and colorful Doomicorn skin for the Doomslayer for a limited time, with more skins slated to come over the next few months.

- This article was updated on:March 21st, 2020