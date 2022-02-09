Dying Light 2 History Quiz Answers: Black Monday, March Massacre, Harran Events

History Quiz in Dying Light 2 is a side quest that you can from Jax on the Rooftop School Settlement in Garrison. If you know every piece of lore about the Dying Light universe, then you should be fine. But, if you don’t which would be most of us, then don’t worry because we have you covered. Here are the answers you’ll need to pass the History Quiz in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 History Quiz Answers

When you are ready to take Jax’s History Quiz, say yes. The test will begin, and you’ll have about 30 seconds to answer each question. There are three in total. Here are the answers to the History Quiz:

Question 1: What event went down in history as “Black Monday”?

Answer 1: The Chemical Bombings of 2025.

Question 2: I mentioned the March Massacre before. Any clue what happened on this day?

Answer 2: The army killed 64 civilians protesting against disarming them.

Question 3: But do you remember when the Harran Events happened?

Answer 3: Spring 2014.

There you have your cheat sheet for the History Quiz. Don’t worry, we forgot to study too. After getting all of the answers correct to the History Quiz, you will have completed the mission and received The Catacombs artifact and 400 Old World Money. It’s not much, but for an easy quest, we’ll take it.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.