Crafting is huge in Dying Light 2, and it’s not just for weapon enhancements and medicine, but also Boosters. Whether you’re looking to survive a mob at a Bandit Camp or enhance your strength to fight a GRE anomaly, these Boosters will prove essential. One common ingredient in the Muscle and Swimming Boosters is Cordyceps, which is an uncommon fungus you may encounter throughout Villedor. Read more for Where to Find Cordyceps in Dying Light 2!

Dying Light 2: Where to Find Cordyceps

Much like with Chamomile, Honey, Poppies, and Resin, Cordyceps can typically be found on Rooftop Groves across Villedor. They are small, yellowish-orange fungal growths that appear on bare tree stumps, and fortunately, they appear in clusters of usually 2 or 3. It’s good to return to locations where you find these Cordyceps, as they’ll respawn over time thanks to them being a static spawn loot item.

While Cordyceps is listed as an uncommon resource, due to their lower number of applications, it’s still rather easy to keep a good stockpile of this item for crafting Boosters. Unlike Poppies, which you can find in a specific greenhouse to collect 4 at a time, many groves will have several spawns of Cordyceps so you’ll not need to go to too much trouble.

In summary:

Rooftop Groves with flat tree stumps will have several clusters of Cordyceps

Cordyceps can be used to craft Boosters if you have the blueprints

Muscle Booster: 2 Cordyceps, 2 Poppy

Swimming Booster: 2 Cordyceps, 2 Lavender

Keep this information handy on your travels. Rooftop Groves are always solid additions to your routine, especially if you’re booting up to start a session, as any known spawn locations will have several, so be sure to note where you find them.

This concludes our guide on where to find Cordyceps in Dying Light 2! If you’re looking for more survival tips and what else you can find, be sure to check our many guides! Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.