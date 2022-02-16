If you’ve been having trouble surviving encounters with the infected or anomalies in Dying Light 2, chances are you’ve been crafting Boosters to gain an edge. Several boosters list a common key ingredient in their blueprints, and that is the Poppy. Inspired by the healing properties of poppies in medicine, these can be crafted into Muscle, Toughness, and Regeneration boosters, but first, you’ll need to find a reliable location to harvest them. Read on for our guide on Where to Find Poppies in Dying Light 2!

Dying Light 2: Where to Find Poppies

Despite Poppies being potentially found on Rooftop Groves like with Honey, Chamomile, and Resin, these are rare ingredients and will spawn in lower quantities. They’re hard to miss among the supplies that show up when you find them, with distinctive red petals in patches similarly sized to those of Chamomile. The most reliable way to find lots of Poppies in a consistent spawn location is in the southwestern area of Old Villedor’s Quarry End territory. Whether you’re guided this way by a quest called “The Rose Garden” or simply find it on your travels while raiding houses for supplies, this place will be an asset and is accessible very early on in the game.

Instead of settling for the occasional single patch of Poppies on rooftops, just inside the house shown on the map, you’ll find a greenhouse with typically 4 patches of Poppies. Incorporate this into your travels, including nearby rooftops to get supplies along the way, and you’ll never be left short on Poppies. Thankfully, many recipes that use them don’t require many, with the boosters needing 2 at most. This will allow you to stockpile them and always be ready with buffs to use when the moment counts.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find Poppies in Dying Light 2! If you want to know other tips and tricks to survive in Villedor, be sure to check out our other guides.