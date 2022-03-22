Elden Ring Albus Questline Guide: Where to Find the Haligtree Secret Medallion

These NPCs are definitely not worth killing.

March 22nd, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

With how large in scale Elden Ring’s map is, you’re bound to miss a few things, miss out on NPC-given quests, and essentially miss out on certain items following key events. This is something that you, fortunately, can’t miss while playing the game. You’ll definitely want the second Haligtree Medallion as it grants you a whole explorable area in the late game. So here, we’ll go over Albus’ questline in Elden Ring leading up to getting the secret medallion for Miquella’s Haligtree.

How to get the right piece of the Haligtree Secret Medallion in Elden Ring

First, you’ll have to actually find the Village of the Albinaurics. This can be located south of the Raya Lucaria academy and west of the Laskyar Ruins. This place is located under that landmass that isn’t accessible until completing Ranni’s questline.

This is also where you’ll encounter the Omenkiller. Once you get to this area, talk to an NPC by the Village of the Albinaurics Site of Grace. His name is Albus. Talk to him until he gives you a piece of the Secret Haligtree Medallion. However, keep talking to him until his dialogue is exhausted. He’ll also tell you about another Albinauric, Latenna.

Meet her after clearing the Lakeside Crystal Cave dungeon, which is located West of the Malefactor’s Evergaol. There should be a Site of Grace called Slumbering Wolf’s Shack where she’ll be. While Albus did entrust the Right piece of the medallion to you, Latenna will fill you in on the whereabouts of the second piece of the medallion.

This is important because as you clear Leyndell, including its mandatory story bosses to progress the story, you’ll come across a second Grand Lift. This place uses two different medallions and will take you to different places depending on which one you use. Of course, to get the second piece, you’ll have to clear a significant path ahead and into Castle Sol before you can even get to the secret exit.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

