Elden Ring Blessing of Despair Guide: Step-by-Step Walkthrough for Dung Eater’s Ending

In Elden Ring, players can achieve multiple endings that allow them to inflict new fates upon the Lands Between. One of these endings is closely tied to the Dung Eater, a malicious warrior that seeks to inflict a curse on all beings. This Blessing of Despair ending can be considered as one of the “bad” endings, but anyone that wants to see it through will still need to go out of their way to collect some important items.

How to Achieve the Blessing of Despair Ending in Elden Ring

To achieve this ending, you’ll need five Seedbed Curses. At least one is required to progress the Dung Eater’s questline beforehand, allowing you to reach his prison in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds under Leyndell. If you haven’t already, you should search for Blackguard Big Boggart in Liurnia before freeing the Dung Eater. Doing so before the Dung Eater invades you will earn you an extra Seedbed Curse. After beating him and talking to his phantom form at the Roundtable Hold, he’ll tell you to give more Seedbed Curses – 5 in total – to his physical body. Once you give enough, he’ll produce a special Mending Rune. Use it at the end of the game, and you’ve obtained the Blessing of Despair Ending!

Note that this ending will become unavailable if you don’t obtain the key from the Dung Eater before progressing to Crumbling Farum Azula. To reiterate, these are the steps to achieve this ending:

Find a Seedbed Curse. Two can be found in Leyndell, one in Volcano Manor, and two at Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

Speak with the Dung Eater’s phantom at the Roundtable Hold.

Free the Dung Eater from the sewers under Leyndell.

Defeat the invading Dung Eater at Altus Plateau.

Speak with the Dung Eater’s phantom again.

Find more Seedbed Curses and give them to the Dung Eater’s physical body until a Mending Rune is produced.

Select the prompt to use the Mending Rune after beating the final boss.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.