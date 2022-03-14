Elden Ring Dragon Heart Locations: Where to Farm Dragon Hearts

In Elden Ring, players are given the chance to learn a series of Dragon Incantations by making use of Dragon Hearts, which are, in turn, only given to those who proved their might by defeating many of the Dragons who call the Lands Between their home. But can you farm Dragon Hearts in Elden Ring? To answer that and more, here’s where you can find Dragons Hearts in Elden Ring.

Where to Farm Dragon Hearts in Elden Ring – Every Dragon Location

In Elden Ring, as we said above, you can get your hands on Dragon Hearts by defeating many of the dragons currently roaming around the Lands Between. With that said, you can check out below the location of all the Dragons currently featured in Elden Ring who drop Dragon Hearts upon their defeat, as well as how many Dragon Hearts you’ll get from killing each one of them:

Flying Dragon Agheel: Probably the first Dragon you will meet in the game. You can meet Flying Dragon Agheel by going to the bonfire located close to Dragon-Burnt Ruins, in Lingrave. Defeating the boss will reward you with one Dragon Heart.

Elder Dragon Greyoll: Also known as Caelid's Giant White Dragon. Differently than the other Dragons in the game, Greyoll will not retaliate upon being attacked. Upon defeating the dragon, players will receive five Dragon Hearts. Each small Dragon surrounding Greyoll will also reward you with a Dragon Heart upon being defeated.

Flying Dragon Greyll: Can be found in Caelid, blocking a bridge connecting Lenne's Rise to the Bestil Sanctum area. After defeating the boss, you will receive one Dragon Heart.

Decaying Ekzykes: Can be found by heading southeast of the Caelid Highway South Site of Grace. After defeating the boss, players will receive one Dragon Heart.

Glintstone Dragon Adula: Can be first found guarding Ranni in the Three Sisters area, located on the Liurnia of the Lakes region. After damaging the enemy enough on Liurnia of the Lakes, players will be able to find him in the Cathedral of Manus Celes area, where you will be able to finish the boss off. After defeating the boss, you will receive three Dragon Hearts.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag: Can be found in an area located between Academy Crystal Cave and the Temple Quarter area. Both areas are located west of Raya Lucaria Academy. Upon defeating the dragon, players will receive one Dragon Heart.

Borealis the Freezing Fog: Can be found on the Mountaintops of the Giants region, in the frozen river close to the First Church of Marika Site of Grace. Upon defeating the dragon, players will receive one Dragon Heart.

Magma Wyrm Makar: Can be found on Ruin-Strewn Precipice. After defeating the Magma Wyrm Makar Boss, players will receive one Dragon Heart.

Magma Wyrm: Three Magma Wyrms can be found in the game right now. The first one can be found on Volcano Manor, the second one on Mt. Gelmir, and the third one on Gael Tunnel. After defeating each of them, players will receive one Dragon Heart.

After getting a Dragon Heart, you will be able to unlock the game’s Dragon incarnations by visiting the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, located on the southwest portion of the Caelid region, left of the Redmine Castle area.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.