Elden Ring: How to Get Lion’s Claw Ash of War

Sail through the air with this deadly technique.

April 23rd, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Elden-Ring-Lions-Claw

Elden Ring’s weapons and techniques are steeped in-game lore, and one such technique is the Lion’s Claw Ash of War.  This is an ability which, when assigned to swords, axes, and hammers, is a rather broad spectrum of weapons.  Along with adding the Heavy affinity to the assigned weapon, your skill attack will be an aerial somersault where you pull off a mighty, acrobatic strike on the enemy.  Read on for our guide on How to Get the Lion’s Claw Ash of War in Elden Ring!

Elden-Ring-Lions-Claw-Map

The Lion’s Claw technique is obtained from the Redmanes, based in Caelid, in this case specifically Fort Gael, directly south of Rotview Balcony where you enter the region from Limgrave.  The fortress is along the southwestern shores of Caelid and is rather easily reached, and inside you’ll need to fight a Lion Guardian to obtain Ash of War: Lion’s Claw.  While you’re there, be sure to loot the fort and climb the ladder from the inside, where you’ll reach a wall along the eastern side you can jump over, this leads to some enemies and the Flame, Grant Me Strength incantation as a bonus.

The Lion’s Claw technique is one used by the Redmane soldiers, Radahn’s army.  These are some of the hardiest combatants in the Lands Between, and their story makes for some impressive background to their current state of affairs in the game.  Caelid, at this point, is ravaged by the Scarlet Rot and its inhabitants are forced to fight to survive against the massive scavengers roaming the land, and numerous Redmane strongholds around the region are loaded up with siege weapons, prepared to crush any intruders.

This concludes our guide on How to Get the Lion’s Claw Ash of War in Elden Ring!  Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

