Elden Ring Samurai Build: Best Attributes, Gear, and Items to Use

Elden Ring allows players to try out numerous different builds as they progress through the game. By using different weapons and levelling certain attributes, it’s possible to become a well-rounded warrior with plenty of unique and powerful skills. It’s likely that many players will try to make a samurai build, and Elden Ring has no shortage of gear that will let those players achieve their dreams.

Best Attributes and Gear for a Samurai Build in Elden Ring

Your best bet for making a samurai build is by starting out with the Samurai class when you create your character. This class starts out with the Land of Reeds armor, which already has a perfect samurai look. There’s another fitting armor set you can find later known as the White Reed set, which can be found at the Mountaintops of the Giants. Bloody Finger Okina can be found in this area as well, and he drops a mask that pairs very well with the White Reed armor. One more good choice is the Ronin’s Set, obtained by following Yura’s questline. You’ll also get an Ash of War that’s similar to a certain skill from Sekiro, allowing for even more great samurai cosplay.

The Samurai class starts out with the Uchigatana for its main weapon, but there are plenty of other great katanas out there. Katanas, in general, are the weapon of choice for any samurai. When levelling up with this gear in mind, you should make sure you increase Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, and Arcane more than any other attribute. Vigor and Endurance are simply some of the best stats to focus on no matter what, while Dexterity will universally increase your damage with katanas. Arcane might not seem too useful at first, but nearly every katana has the innate ability to inflict blood loss; levelling Arcane will allow this status to activate more often.

You can use plenty of other weapons to make the most of a samurai build. Twinblades, bows, and even consumable items such as throwing daggers and sleeping arrows fit a samurai quite well. It’s up to you how you want your samurai to battle, so feel free to experiment with whatever suits your playstyle!

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.