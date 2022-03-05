Elden Ring Talisman Pouch Locations: How to Increase Talisman Slots

During their journey throughout the Lands Between, Elden Ring players are able to gain an edge in battle by using many different Talismans, which are able to increase their stats, overall damage, and more. With that said, players can increase their Talisman slots by finding a Talisman Pouch. Now, so that you can complete your dream build as soon as possible, we will tell you how to get all Talisman Pouches in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Talisman Pouch: Where to Find Talisman Pouches in Elden Ring

As we mentioned above, to increase your Talisman Slots in Elden Ring you need to get Talisman Pouches. With that said, you can currently get a hold of three Talisman Pouches in Elden Ring. The first one will be given to you after you defeat Margit, the Fell Omen in Stormveil Castle. The second one can be acquired by going to the Roundtable Hold after acquiring 2 Great Runes and then talking to Finger Reader Enia. Last but not least, you can get the third Talisman Pouch in Elden Ring by defeating Godfrey, First Elden Lord on Leyndell. As we said above, each pouch will increase your Talisman holding limit by one, which means that you can currently get four slots.

To recap, here’s how to get all Talisman Pouches and increase your stamina slots in Elden Ring:

First Pouch: Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen.

Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen. Second Pouch: Talk to Finger Reader Enia on the Roundtable Hold after acquiring two Greater Runes.

Talk to Finger Reader Enia on the Roundtable Hold after acquiring two Greater Runes. Third Pouch: Defeat Godfrey, First Elden Lord.

- This article was updated on March 4th, 2022